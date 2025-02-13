Taylor Swift's Boyfriend's Family Wants Her as a Permanent Part of the Family

Taylor Swift's relationship with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's family is reportedly flourishing. Sources say that Kelce's parents adore her and hope she will remain a permanent fixture in their lives. The two families are said to get along famously, even celebrating Thanksgiving together. Despite some challenges during Super Bowl 2025, the future looks bright for this celebrity couple.

Taylor Swift 's relationship with her boyfriend Travis Kelce 's family appears to be going strong. An exclusive source revealed to Page Six on Wednesday, February 12th, that Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna, have never seen their son happier with a girlfriend. They expressed their desire for Swift to become an official part of their family and hope the couple will spend their lives together.

The source mentioned that Ed and Donna, along with Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, would love to see Taylor and Travis build a future together. The two families reportedly get along tremendously well, with the source stating that they blend seamlessly. This positive dynamic even extends to Thanksgiving, where both families reportedly celebrated together this past holiday season. The source emphasized that the Kelce family recognizes the genuineness of Swift's love for Travis, acknowledging that she values him for who he is and not for his fame. This understanding stems from the fact that both Swift and Kelce are high-profile celebrities, allowing the families to perceive Swift's intentions clearly.Despite the couple's seemingly idyllic relationship, they faced some challenges during Super Bowl 2025. Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost the game, and Taylor received negative attention from Eagles fans who booed her when she appeared on the JumboTron. The source shared that Travis' family was deeply saddened by the treatment Swift received, believing that no one deserves such disrespect.





