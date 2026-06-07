Taylor Swift's Autographed NBA Chair Up for Auction; Couple Enjoy Date Night, Wedding Plans Revealed

Taylor Swift's autographed chair from the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals is up for auction, with bidding currently at $6,000. The couple enjoyed a date night at the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game, and while wedding details remain private, a planner revealed their seating arrangement at a recent event.

One of the most renowned and influential artists of her generation, Taylor Swift , has added a touch of glamour to the NBA Playoffs. Her autographed chair from the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals is up for auction, currently bidding at $6,000.

The chair, sourced from the courtside seating area at Rocket Arena, is a tangible artifact from a nationally celebrated postseason event, with its connection to Swift adding a distinctive layer of provenance. Bidding ends on June 14 at 8:00 p.m. Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed a date night at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game. Despite the Cavaliers' loss, sending the Knicks to the NBA Finals, the couple seemed to have a great time.

Swift was spotted in a black tank top and jeans, while Kelce wore a Cavaliers cap and a denim shirt. Kelce later shared on his 'New Heights' podcast that he wasn't trying to convert Swift into a Cleveland sports fan, but rather have a fun date night together.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning their wedding. The couple has been tight-lipped about details, but wedding planner Ellie Nottoli revealed that they would be seated at Table 13 at a recent event. While some fans are skeptical about the wedding location, others are excitedly speculating about the couple's big day





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