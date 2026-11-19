Taylor Swift delivered an emotional performance at the Country Music Awards, blending her recent hit with her debut classic Our Song and showcasing archival outfits from her early career, sparking rumors of a Taylor's Version release of her first album.

to the Country Music Awards. Taking the award show’s stage for the first time since 2013, the singer-songwriter performed a mashup of her Single of the Year-nominatedtrack, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and one of her OG country classics: “ Our Song.

” Released in 2006 as the third single off her debut, self-titled album, the song choice was an emotional tribute to her Nashville origins—reminding the crowd that before she was touring the world as a global pop star, she was writing lyrics in math class and knocking on the doors of Music Row to try to get a record deal. But the inclusion of “Our Song” wasn’t the only nod to her roots.

Also read Taylor Swift Honors Country Roots at 2026 CMA Awards in Nashville

Throughout the performance, which followed Swift from a backstage dressing room through the Bridgestone Arena hallways and eventually to the stage, the Easter egg professional sprinkled in many references to her early days. And the Swifties are convinced the hints might mean a re-recorded version of her debut album is on its way.

When the performance kicked off, we saw Swift getting ready in a dressing room backstage. At first glance, the whole place was covered in dresses—with several gowns draped on the plush couch and even more hung on a clothing rack.

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But once we looked closely, we realized that each of the pieces came from the star’s archive. There was the BCBG halter-neck dress worn to the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards , the sea foam-green maxi from the “Teardrops on My Guitar” music video, and, most notably, the champagne beaded Sandi Spika gown worn to the artist’s first CMAs.

It was here that Swift was awarded with the 2007 Horizon Award at the age of 17, definitively declaring it to be the “highlight of senior year. ”)—from Eric Church to Rascal Flatts to Sugarland to Keith Urban. Every person she encountered she had either opened for, collaborated with, or had a connection to from her early days. One exception was Lainey Wilson—making people guess that the country musician might be featured on the forthcoming re-record.