Tonight, Taylor Swift hits the Country Music Awards stage for the first time in 13 years.

isn’t forgetting where she came from. Tonight, the singer returned to the Country Music Awards for the first time in 10 years, where she is nominated for Single of the Year for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from.

The singer hit the red carpet in Nashville wearing a strapless yellow gown with a billowing high-low skirt—plus pockets—from the brand’s spring 2027 runway. She accessorized with strappy metallic gold Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of custom Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings with Paraíba tourmaline and white and yellow diamonds.

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Taylor Swift at the 60th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. . The look, a departure from her sweeter look, matched the era’s tone: a slinky Julien Macdonald cutout dress with black sequined patternwork over illusion mesh. But while it’s been a decade since Swift attended the CMAs, it’s been a whopping 13 years since she hit the stage.

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In 2013, the singer performed “Red,” for which she wore a classic black gown and strummed away on a rhinestone-encrusted guitar. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Swift’s first CMAs. The singer attended the awards for the first time in 2006, back when her most acclaimed song was “Teardrops on My Guitar. ” For the occasion, she wore a black mermaid gown with matching evening gloves.

Taylor Swift has come a long way, but she’s always known how to make a splash on the red carpet. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashionwhere she covers celebrity style, trends, and occasionally culture. Her work has also appeared in