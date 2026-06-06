Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots with Toy Story 5 Track

Taylor Swift has shared a sweet nod to her childhood with an adorable throwback video after kickstarting her bid for an Oscar with a new Toy Story track. The singer has returned to her country roots by releasing I Knew It, I Knew You for the upcoming fifth instalment in the beloved franchise.

Taylor Swift has shared a sweet nod to her childhood with an adorable throwback video after kickstarting her bid for an Oscar with a new Toy Story track.

The singer has returned to her country roots by releasing I Knew It, I Knew You for the upcoming fifth instalment in the beloved franchise. Celebrating the release, Taylor took to Instagram to share the sweet video of herself dressed up as a cowgirl, in an homage to the character Jessie. In a touching caption, the hitmaker said recording the song felt like 'coming home,' having been a Toy Story fan since she was five years old.

She wrote: 'Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.

'And being a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.

The singer has returned to her country roots by releasing I Knew It, I Knew You for the upcoming fifth instalment in the beloved franchise, which is released on June 19. Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable Randy Newman for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years.

You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it. By we, I mean myself and my pal Jack Antonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now.

After she announced the song, fans flocked to social media to predict that Swift would win her first Academy Award next year for the Toy Story 5 tune. The win would kick off Taylor's quest to secure the coveted EGOT status, when a star receives an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award. And the oscar goes to… TAYLOR SWIFT! gushed one fan on X shortly after the song dropped.

Do y'all hear that… it's the sound… of the academy carving out her Oscar by hand already, another stan wrote. One fan built on the fantasy, adding, And the Oscar goes to I Knew It, I Knew You Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff *Travis first to stand up gives a kiss to Taylor and gives Jack the high five* me from the future.

Another poster fantasised about Swift winning an Oscar and posted a video of Bad Bunny remaining in his seat and covering his face as he teared up when he was announced as the winner of Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Celebrating the release, Taylor took to Instagram to share the sweet video of herself dressed up as a cowgirl, in an homage to the character Jessie.

In a touching caption, the hitmaker said recording the song felt like coming home, having been a Toy Story fan since she was five years old. Taylor Swift oscar winner, wrote multiple optimistic users in nearly identical posts, as one fan gushed, TAYLOR ALLISON SWIFT COME GET YOUR OSCAR GIRL!! Several fans also included praise for Swift's regular producer and co-songwriter, Jack Antonoff. Give tay that oscar RN she and jack 100% deserve it, this song is perfection.

Taylor Swift you've done it again, thank you so much. Swift kicked fan anticipation into high gear on Monday when she revealed that she had composed a new country song for the upcoming animated movie. The artist, who is marrying Travis Kelce on July 3 in NYC, broke the exciting news on Instagram. It's a Toy Story.

You knew it! My new original song I Knew It, I Knew You for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 will be yours on June 5th, wrote the songbird in her caption. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a five-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.

Taylor then added: I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? The star added that fans can pre-order the song exclusively on her website and that Toy Story 5 will be in theaters on June 19. Providing music for movies is nothing new for Taylor.

For Valentine's Day in 2010 she had Today Was a Fairytale. For The Hunger Games in 2012, she sang Eyes Open and Safe & Sound. In 2017, she and Zayn made I Don't Wanna Live Forever for Fifty Shades Darker. More recently she wrote and sang Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing in 2022.

Toy Story 5 includes Woody voice of Tom Hanks, Buzz Lightyear voice of Tim Allen, Jessie voice of Joan Cusac





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