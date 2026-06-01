Taylor Swift Returns to Country Roots with New 'Toy Story 5' Song Amid Drake's Chart Success

Taylor Swift announces a return to her country roots with an original song for 'Toy Story 5,' inspired by Jessie's journey, while Drake's 'Janice STFU' secures a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his first multi-week chart-topper since 2018.

At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 26, 2026, Taylor Swift made waves not only with her presence but also with the announcement of a new original song for the upcoming " Toy Story 5 " soundtrack.

According to a press release, the track marks a return to Swift's country roots and is inspired by the cowgirl toy character Jessie, referencing her ongoing journey. This move brings Swift back to movie music after a series of notable nominations, including four best original song Golden Globes nominations in recent years. Swift expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters," highlighting her long-standing affection for the beloved franchise.

Meanwhile, the music charts continue to reflect significant achievements. Drake's "Janice STFU" secured a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his sixth No. 1 single to spend more than one week atop the chart. This milestone is particularly notable given Drake's extensive record: out of his 15 No. 1 albums, "Janice STFU" is the sixth to spend multiple weeks at No. 1.

It also marks his first multi-week champion since 2018's "In My Feelings," which dominated for 10 weeks. These chart dynamics underscore Drake's sustained influence and ability to maintain relevance in an ever-evolving industry. In related industry news, the conversation around pop music and chart performance remains vibrant. The Billboard podcast, hosted by charts and data operations managing director Keith Caulfield, provides weekly insights into pop news, fun chart statistics, new music releases, and interviews with music stars.

Casual fans and chart enthusiasts can stream the podcast on Billboard.com, engaging with data-driven discussions that explore trends and behind-the-scenes stories. This blend of analytical and entertaining content helps audiences understand the mechanics of chart success while celebrating artistic achievements





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