Ella Langley dominated the 2026 CMA Awards with wins for single, song and album of the year, while Taylor Swift performed at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years and went home empty-handed.

Ella Langley dominated the 2026 CMA Awards, winning three awards including single of the year, song of the year and album of the year for her record-breaking hit Choosin' Texas and her album Dandelion.

Her victory left Taylor Swift, who was nominated for single of the year for I Knew It, I Knew You, going home empty-handed. The ceremony took place Wednesday, November 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and aired live on ABC and Disney+. Swift made her big return to the CMA Awards after last attending in 2016, taking the stage to perform for the first time in 13 years.

Also read Taylor Swift Returns to CMA Awards Stage in Yellow Gown as Ella Langley Leads Nominations

She started with her nominated song, I Knew It, I Knew You, before transitioning into her classic hit Our Song. During the performance, Keith Urban played banjo as she walked by, Brad Paisley dusted off her many trophies and Brooks and Dunn placed friendly bets on the outcome. The production was filled with personal touches. Bill Anderson handed Swift a custom guitar with a sparkling silver edge, baby blue front and glittery clouds.

Advertisement

She wore the number ten, a consistent element of her branding. As the song closed, Swift approached a tree behind her stage featuring Jessie was here carved into the trunk and sat down for the post-chorus, creating an intimate moment for the audience. Langley led all artists with nine nominations, tying Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert's all-time record for the most nods by a female artist in a single year.

Langley Claims Top CMA Awards

Choosin' Texas won both single of the year and song of the year, and the music video of the year was announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America. Her wins also resulted in two wins for Lambert, who is credited as a producer on the song. Later in the show, Langley got teary-eyed as she accepted album of the year for Dandelion, noting it took two years to make.

She was speechless while accepting the award and received a standing ovation from the audience. I'm at a loss for words. I don't know what to say, she said in her speech. I love country music and I love what I do.

Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves performed their hit duet Horses and Divorces from Musgraves' latest album, Middle of Nowhere. The song references the rumored feud between the two singers, who patched things up earlier this year. Lambert finished with seven nominations, while Musgraves and Ben West tied for third with five nominations each. Brooks and Dunn won vocal duo of the year for the 17th time in a row.

The duo also received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to them by Swift. Lady A introduced Tim McGraw to the stage to perform Don't Take the Girl for the first time on the CMA stage, as he is one of this year's Country Music Hall of Fame inductees. The performance was intimate, with most stage lights turned off except a few spotlights behind him.

Advertisement

Host and Musical Performances

Lainey Wilson returned to host the event for the third consecutive time, her second solo. Wilson is also nominated for entertainer of the year, which she won in 2023 and 2025. She took the stage during the show to perform her hit song Just A Woman. Megan Moroney performed Beautiful Things while strumming a pink guitar and singing into a pink microphone, as fans surrounding the stage held up pink roses and swayed with flashlights lighting up the crowd.

Tucker Wetmore got the crowd pumped with his performance of Who Told You That, encouraging the crowd to get up and dance while he enthusiastically played a piano surrounded by a circle of fire on stage. Michael Ray told Fox News Digital on the red carpet that he was excited to be back after stepping away to hit the studio, sharing what he was most looking forward to during country music's biggest night.

The show began with a tribute to Dolly Parton, described by the industry as Tennessee's Angel. The segment honored the legacy of icons who paved the way for contemporary stars like Swift and Langley. The ceremony was hosted by Lainey Wilson and featured red carpet appearances by Taylor Swift, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney, with coverage streaming on Hulu the following day. Swift's history with the CMA Awards is extensive and record-setting, beginning with her Horizon Award win in 2007.

Ceremony Legacy and Industry Impact

She later became the youngest artist ever to win Entertainer of the Year. She entered the 2026 ceremony with her 26th career nomination, specifically competing for the Single of the Year trophy. Her return after a 13-year absence generated significant attention from media outlets and fans. The ceremony highlighted the changing dynamics of country music stardom, balancing long-standing legends with rising new talent.

The presence of figures like Brad Paisley and Bill Anderson alongside newcomers created a bridge between generations. The 60th annual CMA Awards served as a testament to the enduring appeal of the genre and its ability to adapt to new trends.