Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards for the first time since 2013. She performs her Toy Story 5 song alongside Keith Urban at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Taylor Swift made a highly anticipated return to the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, taking the stage at the 2026 CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This appearance marked the first time the global pop superstar has performed at the annual ceremony in 13 years, ending a long absence from the genre's biggest night. She performed her song titled "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, delivering a memorable performance that surprised longtime fans and industry insiders alike.

The performance began unexpectedly backstage, where Swift navigated through a crowd of established country music legends and contemporaries before reaching the main stage. She passed by notable figures including Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, and Bill Anderson during her backstage procession. Carrying her iconic sparkly guitar, Swift emerged onto the stage to join fellow musician Keith Urban, who played the banjo during the set.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

During the musical number, Swift incorporated one of her earlier hits into the medley, surprising the audience by weaving "Our Song" into the mix alongside her new Toy Story 5 track. The performance was a significant moment for the 36-year-old artist, who last appeared at the CMA Awards in 2013. That previous appearance featured an acoustic rendition of her hit song "Red," which she sang alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, marking another notable milestone in her career at the ceremony.

Stakeholder Positions and Star Collaborations

Lainey Wilson, age 34, served as the immediate precursor to Swift's surprise appearance, teasing the moment during her own set. Wilson declared to the audience that she did not think they were ready for what was about to happen, before welcoming Swift with the words, "She is just as kind as she is talented. Y'all, welcome to the stage, my friend, Taylor Swift." Her introduction prompted loud cheers from the crowd, setting a high-energy tone for Swift's entrance and highlighting the supportive relationships within the country music community.

Advertisement

Swift joined a star-studded lineup of performers for the Country Music Association's 60th annual awards ceremony. The event featured appearances by Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Tim McGraw. Swift's participation underscored her crossover appeal and the enduring respect she commands within the country music industry, despite her massive success in the pop genre over the last decade. Her presence at the 2026 ceremony signaled a renewed connection with her country roots.

Real-World Impact and Awards Recognition

Swift was nominated for Single of the Year at the 2026 CMA Awards for her song "I Knew It, I Knew You," which is featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. The nomination highlights the song's impact on both the film industry and the music charts, positioning it as a contender for major accolades. Swift has expressed hope to be nominated for, and potentially win, her first Oscar for this specific track, indicating the high quality and emotional resonance she aimed for in the songwriting process.

Recent activities by Swift have further emphasized her involvement with the Toy Story franchise. In June, she surprised fans with a performance at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5. During that event, she joined Randy Newman for performances of his classic song "You've Got a Friend in Me" and her own track "I Knew It, I Knew You." This collaboration with Newman, who accompanied her on piano at the Dolby Theatre, demonstrated her commitment to the film's musical legacy and her ability to honor original compositions while introducing new material.

Swift's career trajectory continues to intersect with major entertainment milestones, as evidenced by her recent appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At that event, she performed some of her biggest hits, showcasing her versatility across different venues and audiences. Her participation in both the CMA Awards and film-related galas illustrates her expanding influence and her ability to bridge gaps between country music, pop culture, and cinematic storytelling.