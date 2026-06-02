Taylor Swift Reportedly Excludes Miles Teller and His Wife Keleigh from Wedding Guest List

Swift and Kelce's July wedding guest list reportedly excludes the couple, with rumors of lifestyle differences causing a rift. The Tellers, once close friends, have been left out along with other former pals.

Taylor Swift , the global pop sensation at 36, is set to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , also 36, on July 3 in what is expected to be one of the most star-studded events of the year.

However, according to Page Six, the guest list has reportedly excluded several former close friends, including actor Miles Teller and his model wife Keleigh Teller. The couple, who were last seen with Swift in February 2024 celebrating Kelce's Super Bowl victory in her private suite, have allegedly not received invitations amid a rumored rift. A source told TMZ that the friendship between Swift and Keleigh has deteriorated due to differences in lifestyle, though no specific incident has been confirmed.

The insider described the situation as a sad time, adding that those close to the trio hope they can reconcile before the lavish summer wedding. Representatives for Swift and the Tellers have not yet responded to requests for comment. Miles Teller addressed the wedding when asked by Parade magazine in November. He gave a vague response, saying he didn't know if he and his wife would be attending but imagined it would be an impressive affair.

He expressed happiness for the couple, noting that he has known Kelce for a while and believes they are having a great time. A week later, Teller appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. During the episode, they talked about Teller's movie Top Gun: Maverick and other topics, but notably did not discuss the upcoming wedding or their partners.

At the time, Teller referred to Kelce as his brother, suggesting a close bond that may have since strained. The first public hint of trouble came earlier this year when fan speculation about a rift circulated on social media. Keleigh liked a telling comment on one of her TikTok videos.

The comment was from a fan responding to another user who suggested that Keleigh might have distanced herself from Swift because she and her husband lost their home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025. Keleigh's like seemed to endorse that explanation. Although she still follows Swift on Instagram, Keleigh has notably stopped frequently liking Swift's posts, a change from her past behavior.

At Super Bowl 2025, Keleigh chose to sit with her husband on the opposite side of the stadium from Swift's suite. She wore Philadelphia Eagles gear, while Swift cheered for Kelce and the Chiefs. Teller later told People that Keleigh is a diehard Eagles fan, and he was grateful that when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, she was supporting her team. The trio's friendship had once been strong.

Miles and Keleigh starred in Swift's 2021 music video for her song I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), a clear sign of their closeness. Keleigh was seen with Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes and helped celebrate Swift's 34th birthday in New York City that same year. They attended multiple shows of Swift's Eras Tour in 2023, and Swift even brought Keleigh to the recording studio.

However, the Tellers are not the only former friends reportedly excluded from the wedding. Swift's ex-best friend Blake Lively is also said to be left off the list after dragging Swift into her legal battle with director Justin Baldoni, which was recently settled. Another former confidante, Karlie Kloss, will likely not be in attendance, meaning the front row of the wedding will be occupied by current close friends like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

The wedding date of July 3 has been kept relatively quiet, but the guest list controversy has sparked widespread discussion among fans and media. Some question whether it is fair for celebrities to cut off close friends over lifestyle differences or personal conflicts during major life milestones. Others suggest that Swift has a history of sharp divides with former friends, drawing comparisons to her well-documented feuds with other celebrities.

As the wedding approaches, those who hope for reconciliation remain optimistic, but for now, the Tellers appear to be out of the inner circle. The situation highlights the challenges of maintaining friendship under the intense scrutiny of the public eye, where personal evolution can lead to unintended distance





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