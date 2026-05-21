Taylor Swift frequently wears bold, heeled sandals and coordinates them with red lipstick, making her footwear a dead giveaway for the singer's distinct style. Current popular versions are swapping heels for a chic, pair of open-toed sandals, perfect for summer and daytime wear.

The star often favors heeled versions when going out, and her latest versatile style — in classic black — is one you can wear over and over again.

[+2500] She recently stepped out in buckle-style sandals for a stroll through Manhattan, and the romantic pair had burning red details. [+500] The footwear, which they originally bought for a bridal shower, can be worn with ‘jeans or a dress’ and is ‘perfect daytime or a night out. ’ [+250] This style [currently on sale for $23! ] features thick heels, wide front straps and thin toe straps, creating a modern cutout look.

[+500] Taylor Swift and the color red go together like peanut butter and jelly. The showgirl is known for her signature red lipstick and frequently integrates the bold hue into her wardrobe. [+2500] The adaptable features also make it approachable for daytime wear, combining textures and height for a polished touch.

[+250] Lit up and polished, Swift’s sandal made a statement, pairing well with a small black handbag, beige trousers, and a white button-down shirt cinched with a thin black belt. [+250] The open-toed sandals with two front straps and thick block heels drew inspiration from Swift, providing a versatility and height boost. [+2500]





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Heeled Sandals Open-Toed Sandals Taylor Swift Bold Sandals Color Red Summer Style

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