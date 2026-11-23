Taylor Swift honored Brenda Lee with a Diamond certification for Rockin Around the Christmas Tree, marking only the second holiday song to sell over 10 million copies in the United States.

Taylor Swift surprised Brenda Lee with the news that the artist's holiday classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Swift presented the Diamond plaque to Lee on November 16 in Nashville, honoring the song for sales of more than 10 million units in the United States. This significant milestone makes "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" only the second holiday song to reach this achievement, joining Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as one of the few festive tracks to attain such commercial success.

The Diamond Milestone and Historical Context

The moment was shared in a video on Monday, November 23, capturing the sweet interaction between the two artists. In the video, Swift expresses her deep admiration for Lee's iconic track, telling her, "I'm one of the many, many fans of your iconic song." She highlighted the rarity of the achievement, noting that Lee recorded the song when she was only 13 years old. Swift emphasized that this feat places Lee in very good company with Mariah Carey, reinforcing the historical significance of the Diamond certification.

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Swift's Message and Lee's Gratitude

Swift continued her tribute by stating, "It is such an incredible song, and I'm not the only person who feels that way, because I'm very honored to get to present you with your Diamond certification for more than 10 million copies." She thanked Lee on behalf of all the fans, families, and people whose Christmases the song has added dazzle, sparkle, and warmth to. Brenda Lee responded with a statement saying, "It means the world to me that 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is Diamond." She added that the songwriters Johnny Marks and Owen Bradley, along with the musicians, would be proud, and called Swift's surprise the "cherry on top."

This isn't the first time Swift has honored Lee. When she was 18 years old, the pop superstar wrote an essay about Lee titled "Rare Peer," which was published as part of the 2017 book. The collaboration and public acknowledgment highlight the deep respect Swift has for Lee's enduring legacy in the music industry, bridging generations of fans through the timeless nature of the holiday classic.

Origins of the Holiday Classic

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was written by Johnny Marks, who is also known for holiday classics such as "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas." Owen Bradley recorded and produced the song in October 1958, with a 13-year-old Lee doing only three takes of the song in one session. The song was released in 1958 and became an annual holiday favorite, maintaining its popularity across decades through consistent radio play and cultural integration.

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Chart Performance and Cultural Resurgence

The song reached No. 3 on the Christmas Singles chart in December 1965 and then experienced a resurgence in 1990 when it was featured in the movie "Home Alone" for the first time, 65 years after it was released. Following this film appearance, the song spent three weeks at No. 1, which included a return to the top of the charts in late December. Her song became only the third holiday No. 1 in Hot 100 history, solidifying its status as a cornerstone of Christmas music. The Diamond certification reflects not just initial sales but the sustained commercial viability of the track over more than six decades.

Impact on Holiday Music Sales

The certification underscores the growing dominance of holiday music in modern streaming and sales metrics, with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" leading the charge alongside Mariah Carey's hit. This achievement highlights the enduring appeal of classic holiday songs in an era dominated by new releases, proving that nostalgia continues to drive significant consumer engagement. The recognition by the Recording Industry Association of America serves as a testament to the song's lasting impact on American holiday traditions and its role in shaping the contemporary holiday music landscape.