Taylor Swift Preps for 2025 American Music Awards

The 36-year-old singer is nominated for eight awards including Artist of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Album. She also has five other nominations, highlighting her dominance in the nominations. Swift is excited to perform and show off her glamorous style on the red carpet.

are underway, meaning stars are preparing to show off their fabulous style while hitting the red carpet , winning awards and watching performances.to get ready for the Monday, May 26 event, which is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas .started her morning off by prepping her skin for glam with her skincare routine.

She applied eye patches before her makeup arrived. Once her makeup was done, she touched up her hair herself to refresh her blowout. She showed off her final look to the camera, featuring bling from Samantha Michael jewelry.. She’s up for Artist of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Album.

Swift, 36, is also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Song for “The Fate of Ophelia,” as well as Song of the Summer for “Elizabeth Taylor. ”The 2026 American Music Awards are headed to Sin City in May and fans can already get their hands on tickets to the show.

CBS announced on April 14 that Taylor Swift leads the nominations for this year’s event with eight after the success of her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. Unlike other 2025 American Music Awards Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore One of the biggest nights in music is also a showcase for some of the most popular artists and performers in the industry to show off their red carpet style.

The 2025 American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, takes place on Monday, May 26, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, airing live at 8 p.m.





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