Taylor Swift's 2026 CMA Awards performance featured Easter eggs referencing her career, including dresses from past looks displayed in the backstage dressing room and references to her song Our Song.

Taylor Swift’s 2026 CMA Awards performance featured several nods to her past style moments In a Threads post, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that dresses from throughout Swift’s career were featured the background of her performance’s 2026 CMA Awards performance was not without Easter eggs.with a silver bodice and voluminous red skirt.

The performance started off with Swift walking out of a backstage dressing room, which eagle-eyed fans noticed contained a clothing rack filled with nods to the singer’s past looks.post, zeroing on a patterned dress on the clothing rack that Swift wore to the 41st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. In comments under the post, more fans pointed out other dresses from throughout Swift’s career scattered throughout the room, including the pale yellow dress the star wore to the 2007 CMAs, which was draped over the couch in the foreground.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Hosts, Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

A third fan pointed out that also on the couch behind Swift lay the blue tulle gown she wore in the music video for “Our Song. ”“Our Song” made an appearance during Swift’s performance; the singer performed a medley of the 2006 track and her 2026 CMA Award-nominated song “I Knew It, I Knew You. ”Taylor Swift’s “Our Song” music video. Credit: Taylor Swift/Youtubewith a thigh-high slit upon her arrival to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The dress featured a gathered skirt, pockets and small train. She paired her look with gold strappy heels.

Advertisement

The “Fate of Ophelia” singer accessorized with custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond and paraiba ring — and of course — her old mine cut diamond and wedding band that she’s been wearing since tying the knot with her husband, Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3.to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Throughout her career, the “Patient Zero” singer has won 12 CMA Awards out of 28 nominations.

This year, she earned a Single of the Year nod for her hit “