Swift looked retro in jeans and a loose-knit sweater, plus chunky sandals, for a stroll around NYC’s Greenwich Village.

Taylor Swift rocked a ’70s vibe for a trip to Electric Lady Studios in New York City ’s Greenwich Village Monday, sporting a casual but stylish outfit for her visit to the famed recording studio.

Swift built the outfit around an orange theme, choosing a retro-style Guest in Residence short-sleeved beige knit top with orange trim, high waisted jeans, an orange belt, and chunky Gucci platform sandals. She finished the look off with a shoulder bag that matched her shoes and small hoop earrings. For glam, she wore her hair down and loose, flowing casually into her face as she strolled along, plus her signature red lip.

Wedding watch has been intensifying with Swift in the city. Several insiders told Page Six that Kelce and Swift, both 36, will be“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience,” the politician told reporters at a press conference Monday.

“We are the biggest city in the country,” he continued. “We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one. We know it coincides with the Knicks’ Finals run. ” “We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here,” he concluded.

Swift has been in NYC for several days, enjoying Game 4 of the NBA Finals, as well as getting making history at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She also was spotted on date nights with her fiance, Travis Kelce. The two are reportedly wedding in New York City over the July 3 weekend. Swift has been in NYC for several days, enjoying Game 4 of the NBA Finals, as well as getting making history at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

She also was spotted on date nights with her fiance, Travis Kelce. The two are reportedly wedding in New York City over the July 3 weekend.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Musicians New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy Broadway date night as wedding watch intensifiesThe couple attended a Saturday showing of “Oh, Mary!” at the Lyceum Theatre.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelmore Share Broadway Night at Lyceum Theatre Amid Ongoing Celebrity SpotlightTaylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelmore attended a performance at New York's Lyceum Theatre, laughing together and leading the audience in applause before heading backstage for photos with the cast. Their night continued with a dinner date, adding to a series of high‑profile public appearances that include Swift's recent courtside appearance at the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Gives Her Summer Date Night Streak a Plush Turn in Bordeaux VelvetTaylor Swift wore a bordeaux Polo Ralph Lauren velvet dress with antique jewelry backstage at Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” with Travis Kelce in New York.

Read more »

Swift and Lively Text Leak Sparks Rumors About Taylor Swift's Friendship With KeleighLeaked text messages between singer's friend Blake Lively and pop star Taylor Swift have ignited speculation that the beloved singer's friendship with longtime confidant Keleigh ended after the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, as the stars' earlier bond fractured over differing lifestyles and a lack of support. The fallout comes as the pop icon prepares for a wedding and more rumors swirl amid a busy touring schedule.

Read more »