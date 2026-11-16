Taylor Swift Misses Chiefs Game as Travis Kelce Suffers Ankle Injury

Taylor Swift was absent from Atlanta as Travis Kelce sustained an ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Taylor Swift remained in New York City on Sunday, unable to watch her husband, Travis Kelce, face a physical challenge on the field in Atlanta. The global pop icon was not present at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons with a decisive score of 35-13. Her absence was noted by observers, though it aligns with her established pattern of avoiding away games for security reasons.

Kelce Suffers Ankle Injury Early

Travis Kelce, the 37-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, sustained an ankle injury just minutes into the contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The injury occurred following a tackle by Falcons defender DeMarcco Hellams, which Swift and other fans described as a dirty hit. Kelce was visibly slow to rise from the turf, walking with a noticeable limp before receiving treatment on the sideline.

Also read Chiefs' Star TE Travis Kelce Leaves Early vs. Falcons Due To Ankle Injury

Despite the initial severity of the moment, Kelce was evaluated in the locker room and managed to return to the field before halftime. This incident added stress to a game where the Chiefs already had concerns regarding his ankle health in recent weeks. He had been cleared to play in Atlanta, but the early contact with Hellams tested his durability once again.

Swift Prioritizes Security and Privacy

Taylor Swift, 36, skipped the road game due to the logistical difficulties and security risks associated with unfamiliar venues. Her security team relies on the established protocols and controlled environment of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where they have operated successfully for years. Vetting new stadiums for away games presents a significant challenge that the pop star and her team choose to avoid.

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The decision to stay home was further influenced by Swift's demanding professional schedule. She is currently preparing for a major career milestone, which takes precedence over attending a regular-season football match. This choice to remain in New York allowed her to focus on rehearsals and performance preparations without the added stress of travel.

Return to CMA Awards Stage

Swift is gearing up to perform live at the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards, scheduled for Wednesday. This appearance marks her first performance at the CMA Awards in 13 years, highlighting a significant return to her country music roots. The last time she took the stage at this ceremony was in November 2013, when she performed an acoustic version of her hit song Red alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

Although she did not perform at the 2016 CMA Awards, she made a notable non-performing appearance that year by presenting the Entertainer of the Year award to Garth Brooks. The upcoming performance in 2025 is expected to draw massive attention from country music fans and pop culture followers alike, marking a pivotal moment in her ongoing musical journey.

Wedding Details and Recent Appearances

The couple celebrated their marriage on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The star-studded event featured elaborate floral decorations in peach, white, and green, with Adam Sandler officiating and performing an original song. Swift walked down the aisle to her song Love Story, surrounded by a guest list that included celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Steven Spielberg.

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Six weeks after their wedding, Swift flashed her wedding ring during a home game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 21. Cameras captured her pointing to her left ring finger and mouthing that Kelce was her husband after he scored a touchdown. This moment went viral on social media, drawing significant attention to her marriage and her role as a supportive spouse.

Chiefs Road Game Attendance Record

Swift has attended four games during the 2026 football season, all of which were home games at Arrowhead Stadium. Her attendance record includes matchups against the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets. She has consistently avoided road games, prioritizing the safety and privacy of her personal life.

The contrast between her home game presence and her absence in Atlanta underscores the logistical realities of being a high-profile celebrity. While fans were eager to see her in the stands, her team's security protocols and her upcoming performance obligations made attendance impossible. The Chiefs will now look to continue their strong performance in Atlanta as they navigate the remainder of their season.