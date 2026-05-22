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Taylor Swift Meets Prince William and Family Ahead of Eras Tour Concert in London

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Taylor Swift Meets Prince William and Family Ahead of Eras Tour Concert in London
Taylor SwiftPrince WilliamPrince George
📆5/22/2026 3:19 PM
📰usweekly
100 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 64% · Publisher: 55%

Taylor Swift had a meet-and-greet with Prince William and his family ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London. The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watched the show from a box at Wembley Stadium.

Prince William and his family had a meet-and-greet with Taylor Swift ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London. The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte , watched the show from a box at Wembley Stadium.

Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most. He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family. Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials.

Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most.

He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family. Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials. Prince William and his family had a meet-and-greet with Taylor Swift ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watched the show from a box at Wembley Stadium. Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most. He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family.

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials.

Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most. He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family. Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials

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Taylor Swift Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Jason Kelce Travis Kelce

 

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