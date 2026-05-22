Taylor Swift Meets Prince William and Family Ahead of Eras Tour Concert in London

Taylor Swift had a meet-and-greet with Prince William and his family ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London. The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watched the show from a box at Wembley Stadium.

Prince William and his family had a meet-and-greet with Taylor Swift ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London. The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte , watched the show from a box at Wembley Stadium.

Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most. He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family. Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials.

Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most.

He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family. Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials. Prince William and his family had a meet-and-greet with Taylor Swift ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watched the show from a box at Wembley Stadium. Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most. He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family.

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials.

Jason Kelce, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a lot of memories from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, but meeting the royal family sticks out the most. He was a guest on Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast where she discussed her experience meeting the royal family. Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with Travis Kelce this summer, but have not publicly disclosed any details of their forthcoming nuptials





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Jason Kelce Travis Kelce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift’s “Rebellion Mermaid” Wedding-Guest Look Is Perfectly on ThemeIt’s from one of her go-to brands

Read more »

Middle Tennessee State U. Graduates Boo Music Executive Who Discovered Taylor Swift for Praising AIMusic executive Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Records and the man who discovered Taylor Swift, was roundly booed by college graduates when he praised AI during a commencement address at Middle Tennessee State University.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Face Non-Disclosure Protections in Their Potential Prenuptial AgreementAn attorney explains the potential contents of a prenptial agreement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which could include non-disclosure agreements and other terms protecting both parties' privacy and assets.

Read more »

Prince George Misses Prince William’s Dad Dancing Night Out With Aston VillaMaybe next year?

Read more »