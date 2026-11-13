Taylor Swift Returns to CMA Stage for First Time in 13 Years With 9 Nominations

Taylor Swift returns to the Country Music Association Awards stage for the first time in 13 years. She performs in 2026 after earning her 26th career nomination and winning Entertainer of the Year previously.

Taylor Swift is set to return to the Country Music Association Awards stage for the first time in 13 years, the CMAs and ABC confirmed on Friday, November 13. This appearance marks a significant milestone for the global superstar as she prepares to perform live at the 60th Annual CMA Awards. The organization officially announced the performance details alongside her nomination updates, signaling a major moment for the upcoming ceremony.

Swift enters this year's competition with a commanding lead of nine nominations, significantly outpacing runner-up Miranda Lambert who holds five. Lainey Wilson will host the event for the third consecutive year, bringing her established rapport with the country music community to the telecast. The 14-time Grammy winner continues to dominate the industry, with her recent achievements further solidifying her status as a central figure in contemporary country music.

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Her nomination for Single of the Year is for the track "I Knew It, I Knew You," which marked her 26th career recognition by the Country Music Association. This nomination adds to her legacy, as she is one of the most awarded artists in the ceremony's history. Swift wrote and recorded the hit song, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 after its release earlier this year. The track also showcases her continued creative partnership with producer Jack Antonoff, who co-produced the record.

Despite her extensive list of accolades, Swift has never won a CMA Award in the Single of the Year category. She was previously nominated in this specific division in 2013 for her collaboration on "Highway Don't Care" with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. Her recent induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame during a Music City ceremony a few weeks ago highlighted her enduring influence on songwriting, even as she chases this particular award.

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The pop superstar first attended the Country Music Association Awards in 2006 and secured her first win the following year with the Horizon Award. In 2009, she made history by becoming the youngest artist ever to win the Entertainer of the Year award. That same year, she earned the pinnacle award, joining an elite group of winners that includes Tim McGraw, George Strait, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and Rascal Flatts.

Her last performance on the CMA stage occurred in 2013, when she performed her hit song "Red" alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss during the awards show. That evening represented her most recent live appearance at the ceremony, making her return after more than a decade a highly anticipated event for fans and industry insiders alike. The 60th Annual CMA Awards aims to celebrate the most significant achievements in country music for the year.

The 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards is a production of the Country Music Association, involving extensive creative and administrative efforts. Robert Deaton serves as the executive producer for the event, bringing his vast experience in music production to the table. Alan Carter serves as the director, overseeing the visual and logistical aspects of the live broadcast. Jon Macks serves as the head writer for the ceremony, crafting the narrative flow of the show.

The event represents a major production effort involving these key creative and administrative leaders working in unison. The show aims to celebrate the most significant achievements in country music for the year, bringing together top artists and industry figures. With Swift's return and her leading nominations, the 60th edition of the awards is shaping up to be one of the most memorable ceremonies in recent history.

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Swift's journey from the Horizon Award to a leading nominee in the Singles category illustrates her evolution as an artist. Her ability to crossover from pop to country and back again has kept her at the forefront of the industry. The upcoming ceremony will not only honor her musical contributions but also celebrate the broader landscape of country music. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting her performance and the results of the voting process.

As the date for the awards approach, anticipation continues to build among listeners and critics. The combination of Swift's historic return and the strong field of nominees ensures high viewership and engagement. The CMA Awards have long been a barometer for country music trends, and this year's event is no exception. Swift's presence alone is expected to draw significant attention to the platform and the artists competing alongside her.

The Country Music Association has consistently recognized Swift's impact on the genre through various awards and nominations. Her continued involvement in the industry, even as she explores broader musical territories, speaks to her dedication to her roots. The 60th Annual CMA Awards will serve as a testament to this legacy, honoring past achievements while looking toward the future. The ceremony promises to be a celebration of excellence in country music, with Swift at the center of the spotlight.