Ella Langley beats Taylor Swift for Single of the Year at the 2026 CMAs in Nashville, while Swift performs and advances her Academy Awards campaign.

Taylor Swift did not secure the Single of the Year trophy at the 2026 CMA Awards held on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The global superstar lost the major category to rising country music star Ella Langley, who claimed the award for her hit track Choosin' Texas. This outcome marks the first time Swift has failed to win this specific award since the category was established.

Ella Langley successfully defeated a competitive field of high-profile nominees to take home the gold record. Langley had received double nominations for her tracks Be Her and Choosin' Texas, with the latter ultimately earning her the victory. She beat out Swift, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson, who were nominated for their respective songs Somewhere Over Laredo and The Fall. Langley accepted the prestigious award in front of a sold-out arena audience in Nashville.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

Swift's defeat at the country music ceremony may slow her momentum as she campaigns for an Academy Award nomination. The thirty-six-year-old musician attended the event to perform her Toy Story 5 song, I Knew It, I Knew You. Her team views the country music stage as a strategic platform to reach Oscar voters for the 2027 ceremony scheduled for March 14 next year. Industry observers suggest the loss could impact her chances for the Disney and Pixar film award.

Despite the loss, Swift earned five nominations at the 2026 CMA Awards, bringing her career total to sixty-three nominations with fourteen wins. Her album Life of a Showgirl received a nomination for Album of the Year, an honor she has won four times previously. The lead single from the album, The Fate of Ophelia, is also up for Record of the Year, a category she has never won in her career.

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Swift performed I Knew It, I Knew You live during the broadcast, marking her first performance at the CMAs since 2013. Witnesses reported that she greeted young fans with hugs and allowed selfies after the screening. A source told Page Six that she stayed to talk to everyone and signed autographs, following the political tradition of embracing children during campaign seasons. She posed on the red carpet with co-host Lainey Wilson before the show began.

The performance in Nashville appears designed to build long-term momentum for Swift's potential Academy Award win in 2027. Her team aims to leverage country music industry support to secure her first Oscar for Best Original Song. The hit song is already nominated for two Grammys at the 2027 awards show, which should help amp up the overall momentum for her Oscars campaign.

The title track of her latest album, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, is nominated for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Swift seems determined to use the continued recognition across multiple award seasons to secure her first Oscar. Her strategic positioning suggests a long-term campaign that spans the 2026 country music circuit and the 2027 film awards season.

Swift attended the event solo but engaged heavily with the crowd and media throughout the evening. Her return to her country music roots in Nashville highlights the dual purpose of her appearance. She hopes the track will earn her a nod at the upcoming Oscars while also celebrating her success in the country music genre. The loss to Langley does not diminish her overall influence in the industry.

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The competitive field for Single of the Year included other major names in country and pop music. Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson presented strong contenders alongside Langley and Swift. Langley's victory underscores the rising star power of newer country artists in the current market. Swift's five nominations reflect her continued relevance across different musical genres and award categories.

As the 2027 Oscar race heats up, Swift's team will likely intensify its efforts following the CMA Awards. The Grammy nominations for her Toy Story 5 track provide additional visibility for her campaign. The combined effect of country music acclaim and pop culture dominance creates a unique pathway to an Academy Award. Swift's next major milestone will be the Oscar announcement in early 2027.