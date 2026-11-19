Taylor Swift turned the CMA Awards red carpet into a runway.

Swift arrived at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 18 and immediately turned the red carpet into a fashion show. She strutted her stuff in a striking yellow gown.

And while she’s scheduled to perform at the event, she doesn’t even need to do so to impress the internet. Taylor Swift at the 60th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Social media feeds quickly filled with comments from fans, declaring the singer a “goddess” and “queen. ”Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

The “Patient Zero” singer’s return to the scheduled return to the stage marks her first performance at the ceremony in 13 years. Swift is also nominated for single of the year for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the singer’s 26th CMA award nomination. Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

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