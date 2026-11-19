Taylor Swift shared a laugh with Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley during the 2026 CMA Awards opening monologue referencing her marriage. Ella Langley took home major honors.

Taylor Swift found genuine amusement during the opening segment of the 2026 CMA Awards, held on a Wednesday night in Nashville. The pop superstar sat in the audience alongside close friend Brittany Mahomes, reacting with visible laughter to a monologue delivered by Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley.

Opening Monologue Sparks Audience Laughter

Wilson and Paisley initiated their routine by referencing the high-profile union between Swift and Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that occurred in July. Paisley remarked on the magnitude of the event involving a blonde singer and an American football player, setting the stage for Wilson to respond by referencing her own recent marriage to NFL quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges in May.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

Wilson described her secluded Tennessee venue choice before launching into a parody of Lynn Anderson's 1970 hit 'Rose Garden'. She substituted the original lyrics with the line 'I beg your pardon, I never promised you Madison Square Garden', a direct and witty nod to the famous New York City arena where Swift and Kelce celebrated their nuptials.

The camera captured Swift howling with laughter at the reference. She subsequently mouthed to the hosts, nodding her head to signal her approval of the joke. Fellow attendees, including Michael Buble, also burst into loud laughter, indicating a shared appreciation for the comedic moment.

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Fans Praise Comedy and Musical Performances

Television viewers responded positively to the opening skit on social media platform X. Users praised the hosts for their humor, with one fan noting that seeing Swift laugh was the primary reason for watching the broadcast. Another commenter highlighted Wilson's overall hilarious performance during the monologue.

Swift arrived at the event looking radiant in a canary yellow Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a dramatic ballgown skirt. She accessorized the strapless look with gold Jimmy Choo heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including 55 carat earrings and a custom ring, establishing her as a focal point of red carpet glamour.

Major Awards Go to Ella Langley

The chart-topping country artist Ella Langley dominated the 2026 CMA Awards, securing the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. She also claimed Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year for 'Choosin' Texas', Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year for 'Dandelion', and Single of the Year for the same track.

Swift's track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' was nominated for Song of the Year but did not win. The song, which was featured in the movie 'Toy Story 5', ultimately lost to 'Choosin' Texas', a collaboration involving Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor alongside Langley.

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Stage Performances and Lifetime Achievement

Despite missing out on the song award, Swift took to the stage to perform 'I Knew It, I Knew You'. She later performed her 2006 classic 'Our Song', joined on stage by country superstar Keith Urban. Her evening concluded with her presenting a Lifetime Achievement honor to the duo Brooks & Dunn.

Swift wore a sequined gown for the presentation segment of the awards ceremony. Other notable winners included Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist of the Year and Charlie Worsham for Musician of the Year. The Red Clay Strays won Vocal Group of the Year, while Stephen Wilson Jr took home New Artist of the Year.

The night also featured a Musical Event of the Year victory for 'McArthur', a track by HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGew. Brooks & Dunn, who received the Lifetime Achievement honor, were recognized for their significant impact on the industry, rounding out a successful evening for Swift and the country music community.