Taylor Swift burst into laughter at a Country Music Awards monologue joking about her July wedding to Travis Kelce, while Ella Langley took home the top honor.

Taylor Swift could not contain her laughter during the opening monologue of the Country Music Awards, when hosts Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley joked about her July wedding to Travis Kelce. The show took place on Wednesday night in Nashville, and the camera repeatedly cut to Swift as the jokes landed. Her visible delight quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the broadcast.

Wilson and Paisley opened the show together, with Paisley addressing his co-host directly about the biggest story of the year. He said that somebody had gotten married to a blonde singer and a football player, calling it a such a big deal moment for the community.

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Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley Deliver the Monologue Joke

Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley built their opening skit around the wedding, with Wilson replying that she had certainly remembered the news. She was referencing her own May nuptials to NFL quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, which set up the punchline that followed.

When Paisley asked what arena she had married in, Wilson said she tied the knot at a secluded property in Tennessee. She then launched into a riff on the 1970 Lynn Anderson song 'Rose Garden', singing that she never promised anyone Madison Square Garden. The lyric was a direct reference to the venue associated with the wedding of Swift and Kelce.

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The camera then settled on Swift, who was seen howling with laughter in the audience while seated beside her close friend Brittany Mahomes. Swift was also seen mouthing to the hosts that the bit was good, nodding her head in approval.

Audience Reaction and Viewers Praise the Skit

Swift was not the only high-profile guest who enjoyed the routine, as Michael Buble also burst into loud laughter in the audience. Swift sat in the same section, and the reactions from several A-list attendees added to the warm mood in the room.

Viewers at home also responded on X, where they praised Paisley and Wilson for the performance. One viewer wrote that the skit was genuinely funny and showed how to make a Taylor Swift joke, while a fan said that seeing them make Taylor laugh was the only thing that mattered to them. Others simply commented that Lainey is hilarious.

Swift Performs and Ella Langley Wins Song of the Year

Swift attended the awards show without her new husband, Travis Kelce, and still had a busy night on stage. She was nominated for Song of the Year for I Knew It, I Knew You, a track featured in Toy Story 5, but the award went to Ella Langley for Choosin' Texas.

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Swift nevertheless performed I Knew It, I Knew You, followed by her 2006 classic Our Song, which she sang with country superstar Keith Urban joining her on stage. Later in the evening, she wore a sequined gown to present the Lifetime Achievement honor to Brooks & Dunn.

Earlier, on the red carpet, Swift arrived in a canary yellow Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic ballgown skirt. She paired the strapless look with gold Jimmy Choo heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including 55 carat earrings and a custom ring.