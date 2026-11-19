The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) unveiled its 2026 winners, which includes Taylor Swift, Jaafar Jackson and Diane Warren.

,” which also marked his second time winning in the score for a feature film category. Last year, the composer won two HMMAs for his work on “Sinners” and went on to earn an Oscar and Golden Globe for best original score.

“La Bola Negra” composer Raül Refree also took home the score for an independent film award, as well as the song for an independent film with “La Nieve. ” Additional winners of the evening include Diane Warren for “One Right Here” in the song for a feature film category, marking her third HMMA, and Jaafar Jackson for “Bad” in the song for an on-screen performance in film category for his performance in “Michael.

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”“I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5” — Written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Taylor Swift.

“One Right Here” from “Maserati: The Brothers” — Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson.

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“La Nieve” from “La Bola Negra” — Written by Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran. Performed by Guitarricadelafuente.

“What Lies With You” from “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” — Written and performed by Linda Perry. Ludwig Göransson – “The Odyssey”Rock Burwell – “Obsession”Kris Bowers – “The Eyes of Ghana”Music Documentary – Special ProgramSong – TV Show/Limited SeriesScore – TV Show/Limited SeriesDaveed Diggs – “Raise Him Up” from “The Boys”“Pluribus” – Written by Dave Porter. Performed by Kenya Hathaway.

Score – Short Film Score – Independent Film Segun Akinola – “Kingdom”Score – Video Game Song – Video Game “First Light” from “007 First Light” – Written by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold. Performed by Lana Del Rey. Music Supervision – TV Show/Limited SeriesMusic Supervision – Video GameXfinity – “Change Happens Fast”“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Ubisoft Music– Written by Scott R. Hansen. Performed by TruRaw featuring Sandriana.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” Reveal Trailer“Kaan Insaan” – Layal Watfeh“Dungeon Fighter” Online Virtual Music Group – Written by EJAE, Alex Karlson, and T-MA. Performed by I-D, R.E. D, and Jason Richardson. Exhibitions, Theme Parks, Special Projects