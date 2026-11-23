David Barnea said Austrian intelligence first flagged the threat before Mossad helped uncover the network behind the planned ISIS-inspired attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts, which were canceled in August 2024.

Former Mossad chief David Barnea said Monday that Israel i intelligence helped thwart an ISIS-inspired terrorist plot targeting Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna in 2024, an attack he said could have killed hundreds of young people.

Speaking at the European Leadership Network conference in Jerusalem, Barnea disclosed that Austrian intelligence had initially identified the threat before turning to Israel's Mossad, which helped uncover the network behind the planned attack. Once Austrian authorities shared the information, the Mossad used its intelligence capabilities to analyze the threat, uncover the network and help bring about the suspects' arrests, Barnea said. The joint effort prevented mass murder, up to hundreds of young European men and women, he said.

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The disclosure sheds new light on the international intelligence cooperation behind the foiled plot, which forced the cancellation of three sold-out shows during Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour in August 2024. More than 170,000 spectators were expected to attend the concerts, according to estimates from the Austrian news agency APA cited by The Times of Israel.

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Austrian Authorities Arrest Suspect Before Shows

Austrian authorities arrested the principal suspect, then 19, on Aug. 7, 2024, just one day before Swift was scheduled to perform at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. Swift later described the cancellations as devastating and thanked authorities for preventing a tragedy. Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives, she said. Investigators said the suspect had pledged allegiance to ISIS and was preparing a suicide attack intended to inflict mass casualties.

Authorities discovered chemicals, machetes and electronic devices at his home. Austrian intelligence officials believed the suspect intended to attack crowds gathered outside the stadium, where an estimated 20,000 fans without tickets were expected to assemble. The investigation also involved American intelligence agencies. The Biden administration acknowledged in August 2024 that the United States had shared intelligence with Austrian authorities to help disrupt the threat.

Then-White House national security spokesman John Kirby confirmed that American officials had provided information to their Austrian counterparts. The Vienna concert plot was not the only operation Barnea discussed. According to his remarks, he described Mossad's cooperation with European agencies against alleged Iranian-directed assassination plots and Hamas networks accused of preparing attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets. Barnea said Israeli intelligence helped expose an alleged Iranian network in Greece and North Macedonia and uncover cells in France and Germany.

Mossad Exposes Iranian and Hamas Networks

He also claimed that joint investigations with German, Austrian and Danish authorities revealed Hamas infrastructure and concealed weapons stockpiles in Vienna, Bulgaria and Poland. These were separate operations from the ISIS-linked Swift plot. Fox News Digital reported on one of those investigations in November 2025, documenting coordinated counterterrorism raids in Germany and Austria.

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According to Israeli officials cited in that report, Austrian intelligence discovered pistols and explosive materials in a Vienna cache allegedly connected to Muhammad Naim, a son of senior Hamas figure Bassem Naim. A senior Israeli intelligence official told Fox News Digital at the time that active cells remained across Europe and warned that security agencies needed to remain vigilant.

In September 2026, Fox News Digital also reported that German prosecutors had indicted seven suspects accused of procuring weapons for Hamas, including an automatic rifle, 13 pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition. Barnea presented these separate cases as evidence of the value of cooperation between Israeli intelligence and European law enforcement. Weapons and explosive materials uncovered during raids in Europe were shown in a photo released by the Israel Prime Minister's Office in late 2025.

German Prosecutors Indict Seven Hamas Suspects

Taylor Swift fans sang on Stephansplatz in Vienna, Austria, on Aug. 8, 2024, after three local concerts were canceled due to the foiled attack. Police cars also parked outside Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Aug. 8, 2024, in Vienna, Austria, after the cancellations.

The former Mossad chief's remarks provided new details on how Austrian and Israeli intelligence services worked together, alongside American agencies, to disrupt a plot that authorities said could have caused mass casualties among the large crowds expected at the Vienna shows.