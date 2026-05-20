Taylor Swift Is Tight-Lipped Gesturing Ahead of Big July 3 Wedding to Avoid Leaks

Taylor Swift has gone to great lengths to protect the privacy of her upcoming wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce, including not sharing details with family members and taking great precautions to avoid any leaks about the nuptials.

She's in her bridal era. And it is surely no surprise that pop megastar Taylor Swift is running a tight ship to ensure her dream wedding to Travis Kelce goes off without a hitch - even if that means leaving loved ones in the dark about her plans.

A practiced pro when it comes to secrecy, Swift, 36, is believed to have intentionally withheld information about the 'really, really, big' wedding from her fiancé's father, Ed Kelce, as he 'can't be trusted' to keep the details private, according to sources.

'He's sort of like a loose cannon,' one insider told the Daily Mail. 'Nobody knows what he's going to say so it's kind of a controversial situation. ' Kelce's father, Ed Kelce (pictured in 2024) has been left in the dark as he is a 'loose cannon' and could potentially spill the beans on the wedding details.

Taylor Swift has gone to great lengths to protect the privacy of her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, including not telling family members her plans. Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce has also been left in the dark, admitting on her Not Gonna Lie podcast to having none of the wedding details. Swift is so keen to control the planning and ensure everything stays watertight that she has taken to 'personally calling guests' to invite them.

She has also opted out of sending tangible invitations 'since things are getting fairly close, but mainly for privacy.

' When it comes to the date and location, she wants to avoid anything leaking ahead of time, which is why there are no physical save-the-dates being sent out. The hotly anticipated nuptials will take place in New York City on July 3, according to last month's report





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