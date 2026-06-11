Knicks defend Taylor Swift after Tyler Kolek calls her team's fakest celebrity fan

The New York Knicks issued a statement supporting Taylor Swift after reserve guard Tyler Kolek called her the team's fakest celebrity fan in a viral interview. Kolek's comments sparked backlash from Swift's fans, and the team praised her long history with Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have issued a statement defending Taylor Swift after reserve guard Tyler Kolek called her the team's fakest celebrity fan in a now-viral interview.

An MSG spokesperson told The Daily Mail that Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and the organization is incredibly appreciative of her support. Kolek made the comment Thursday during an NBA 2K TikTok livestream while answering a question about the fakest celebrity fan he has seen courtside. I guess she has got a lot going on so she cannot come all the time, Kolek said.

Also read Knicks Defend Taylor Swift After Tyler Kolek Calls Her Fandom Performative

But it is a little performative. Teammate Miles McBride appeared to agree but cautioned Kolek that Swifties are not going to like that answer. Kolek also said he did not know if he had seen Swift at any other games. The remark quickly spread online.

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Taylor Swift Fans Swirl Social Media

Swift's fans swarmed Kolek on social media, with many pointing out his limited playing time. One Swiftie wrote that Taylor has been to more Knicks games than Tyler, echoing a sentiment felt by many others. Kolek may have some explaining to do to his girlfriend Alexi Sousa, a self-identified Swiftie who wanted to know what he had to say about my girl. The defending-champion Knicks rushed to Swift's defense after the damage had been done online.

Swift attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10. She sat courtside with Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay. Back in June, Swift wore a custom team-colored Stevie Knicks t-shirt at MSG for New York's epic Game 4 comeback win over the Spurs. Swift is no stranger to the Knicks.

Swift Long History Knicks Attendance

She famously visited practice in 2014 and got a lift from Amar'e Stoudemire for a memorable slam dunk. She also has a history of attending Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, particularly before she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. In 2014, Swift was seen hobnobbing with celebrity friends and Knicks fans during games at MSG. She had a beer with Karlie Kloss, wife of soon-to-be Lakers owner Josh Kushner.

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Amanda Seyfried, and Swift attended the Orlando Magic versus New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2014 in New York. The Knicks famously boast a front row of world famous fans at their Madison Square Garden home dates. The organization's statement emphasized Swift's longstanding support and connection to the team and arena.