Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Keeping One A-List Friend Off Her Wedding Guest List Due to 'Trust' Issues — And It's Not Blake Lively

Not everyone is making the wedding cut.

Taylor Swift accepts the Pop Album of the Year award onstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

‘s wedding to Travis Kelce, but the real question might be who isn’t going? The obvious answer might be Blake Lively after Swift was dragged into her former friend’s legal issues with Justin Baldoni, but there’s another name some Swifties are forgetting about. The supermodel hasn’t really been in Swift’s friend circle for years, and now, sources are revealing the reported reason why.

Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Facing ‘Monstrous Headaches’ Ahead of Their Wedding,” an insider claimed to the media outlet.

“She came to believe that Karlie’s intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor’s fame than a real bond. ” Karlie Kloss at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.

Swift “chose to distance herself” as a result, and their friendship waned because “Karlie’s actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision,” per the insider. What were those actions? Well, it seems that the “Shake It Off” singer was upset about Kloss inviting Katy Perry and Scooter Braun to her 2019 wedding. Swift and Perry have since reconciled after feuding over tour dancers, but the.

Nobody could forget when the music manager purchased the rights to Swift’s first six albums — she bought them back in 2025.in July 2024 about her former BFF’s music. When asked what she loved about her favorite song from Swift’salbum, she replied, “I’d say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic. ” When pressed about her favorite single of all time, Kloss generically said, “She’s got so many hits.

I definitely love “Shake It Off. ”in August 2023, it wasn’t in the VIP tent. She was in general admission. It’s nice she was there to support Swift, but it looks like their friendship was meant for a season of their lives, not forever.

Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Facing ‘Monstrous Headaches’ Ahead of Their WeddingEntertainment News





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