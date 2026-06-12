Taylor Swift Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame with Travis Kelce by Her Side

Taylor Swift was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City, with her fiance Travis Kelce showing affectionate support throughout the ceremony. The event featured performances and appearances by other notable songwriters.

Travis Kelce shared moments of sweet PDA with fiancee Taylor Swift as he jetted to NYC for her historic induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The 36-year-old sports player flew out of Missouri to the Big Apple amid the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Swift was just one of the inductees during the 2026 ceremony and was also supported by both of her parents Andrea and Scott Swift as well as her future mother-in-law Donna Kelce.

In a video shared to X, the Grammy winner could be seen sitting next to Kelce at a table inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel where the festivities took place. At one point, Swift gently rested her hand on his back in an affectionate move which caused the Chiefs tight end to scoot his chair in closer to her. Swift's mom Andrea then reached her hand over to greet Kelce just as the induction ceremony kicked off.

In another clip shared by Vanity Fair, the couple were also spotted grooving to Beyonce's track Single Ladies which was playing during the event. Kelce was seated to Swift's left, but award-winning director Steven Spielberg was also in attendance and seated next to the songstress as well. Another reel uploaded by Variety captured Swift and the filmmaker sharing a brief lighthearted exchange at their table.

The singer then started dancing in her seat as Rihanna's track Umbrella was being performed on stage. Swift joined other music artists who were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year including Kenny Loggins, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Walter Afanasieff, Alanis Morissette, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle as well as Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart.

The songstress is known for penning the lyrics to her hit tracks and got candid about the process during an interview with New York Times Magazine last month. She also discussed how her songwriting has changed and evolved over the years.

'It used to be like, "I can't tell a person how I feel so I'll write it in this song. " And that was really important for me at the time that it was important for me. ' The star added, 'It's also important when you're in your early 20s, and there's someone you shouldn't talk to and you don't want to call them because they're bad for you and it's toxic.

So you just - you write it in the song, and that's where it lives,' Swift said, and compared it to 'a method of self-control or self-preservation or something.

' The singer then stated that some albums like Folklore were more about challenging herself as 'a writer' rather than referring to 'having a public life and the intrusions that come with that.





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Songwriters Hall Of Fame PDA Induction Ceremony

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