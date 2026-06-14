Taylor Swift Gives Her Summer Date Night Streak a Plush Turn in Bordeaux Velvet

Taylor Swift wore a bordeaux Polo Ralph Lauren velvet dress with antique jewelry backstage at Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” with Travis Kelce in New York.

velvet dress, Maya Rudolph as “Mary Todd Lincoln” and Travis Kelce pose backstage at the hit comedy “Oh, Mary! ” onjust days earlier, opted for a sleeveless style that followed a simple tank shape, with wide straps and a low scoop neckline.

The dress featured a form-fitting bodice, along with bust darts, a scoop back and a slightly flared, ankle-length skirt. Rather than relying on embellishment on the dress itself, Swift let her jewelry provide the look’s decorative detail. She layered Michael Anthony’s Moon Goddess pendant with several fine gold chains, then added Danes Road Antiques’ 18-karat opal estate bracelet, her Kindred Lubeck diamond engagement ring and a Victorian opal-and-diamond ring in 14-karat gold.

Producer Lucas McMahon, Cheyenne Jackson, Martin Landry, director Sam Pinkleton, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Maya Rudolph, Bianca Leigh and Phillip James Brannon pose backstage at “Oh, Mary! ”Her date night style has oscillated between romantic, floral dresses and sleeker, more casual looks. Earlier in May, she opted for a pale floral Dôen dress withand a woven bag for a dinner date.

A couple of days later, she stepped out in a Maria Lucia Hohan pleated silk mousseline gown and crystal-studdedon May 23, she opted for a more event-appropriate look in faded Stella McCartney wide-leg jeans, a black tank and a patchwork bomber jacket. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, OH.

As for Kelce, the NFL star paired a black Valentino Garavani shirt printed with red and green florals, paired with dark trousers and a red striped Elwood League cap. The couple posed backstage with Maya Rudolph, who is playing Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s dark, deliberately ahistorical comedy through July 5 before Megan Stalter takes over the role for a 10-week run.

The Tony-winning production turns the former first lady into a fame-hungry cabaret hopeful, leaning hard into absurdity, historical mischief and theatrical excess. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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