Taylor Swift, Flo, Shaboozey, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Taylor Swift, Flo, Shaboozey, Steve Lacy, and all the songs you need to know this week.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more.

This week,Shakira and Burna Boy Deliver Electric Performance of ‘Dai Dai’ to Kick Off the FIFA 2026 World Cup Taylor Swift Holds Back Tears and Thanks Family in Songwriters Hall of Fame Speech: 'The Reason I'm Here Tonight'Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues' 'Disclosure Day' Review: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth Lead Steven Spielberg's Spellbinding Return to What He Does Best‘The Uniform,’ From Miso Film and Fremantle, Returns for a Second Season – and Dives Into the Cracks Within the Police Force All the Olivia Rodrigo Merch to Get at Target for You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love — Including an Exclusive Pink Vinyl





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Tom Hanks shares marriage advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at ‘Toy Story 5’ premiereThe “Forrest Gump” actor has been married to his wife, Rita Wilson, for 38 years.

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Taylor Swift picks yellow daisy-embellished dress for surprise ‘Toy Story 5’ performanceShe performed her original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” as well as “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

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Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay's bond and Swift's love for catsTaylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay have a strong connection, with Swift paying homage to Hargitay by naming her cat Olivia Benson and gifting her an engraved collar. Swift also attended Hargitay's 60th birthday bash in spirit and has a favorite song by Hargitay dedicated to her children.

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Shaboozey on When He Realized 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' Was Blowing UpShaboozey remembers the day that 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' was released, and how it blew up on Spotify: 'I just rode the wave.'

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