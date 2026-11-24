The Grammy winner was brutally bashed in a Vanity Fair hit piece released on Monday.

A woman identified as Arielle Peppers, a former classmate of the pop icon, recalled Swift, now 36, coming to class wearing the popular early 2000s sheepskin boots.

Taylor Swift fans rushed to her defense after the Grammy winner’s former classmates spoke out against her in a Vanity Fair article published Monday. In the article, a woman identified as Arielle Peppers, a former classmate of Swift’s, recalled how the latter owned several Uggs. Peppers recalled going home to ask her mom, who was working multiple jobs, for a pair of Uggs.

Also read Vanity Fair Article Accuses Taylor Swift of Bullying Behavior Behind Fairytale Image

The Vanity Fair hit piece sent Swifties into an uproar online, with several taking to X to label Peppers as “jealous. ” “The concept of vanity fair painting taylor as a villain for owning ugg boots in the early 2000s is just comical. are we serious,”“Imagine being jealous of Ugg boots in your mid-30s and holding that against Taylor for so many years,” one person wrote via X. “If UGG doesn’t immediately make Taylor Swift a brand ambassador, it would be such a missed opportunity,” one Swiftie quipped,“The concept of Vanity Fair painting Taylor as a villain for owning Ugg boots in the early 2000s is just comical,” another added. The allegations and opinions made against Swift in the piece were from unnamed sources, including former classmates and teachers, who spoke to Vanity Fair.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Taylor Swift fans rushed to her defense after the Grammy winner's former classmates spoke out against her in a Vanity Fair article published Monday.

In the article, a woman identified as Arielle Peppers, a former classmate of Swift's, recalled how the latter owned several Uggs.

"Imagine being jealous of Ugg boots in your mid-30s and holding that against Taylor for so many years," one person wrote via X. "The concept of Vanity Fair painting Taylor as a villain for owning Ugg boots in the early 2000s is just comical," another added.