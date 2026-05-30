Taylor Swift Fans Speculate Over Mysterious TS Billboard for Toy Story 5

Fans are speculating over a mysterious TS billboard for Toy Story 5, which some believe could be a nod to Taylor Swift's lucky number. The billboard features the initials TS and 13 clouds, which some fans believe could be a reference to Swift's famously lucky number. The upcoming installment of Toy Story reunites several longtime franchise favorites, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The animated movie follows the toys as they confront modern technology and compete for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech device named Lilypad.

Fans are beginning to wonder after a mysterious TS billboard promoting the upcoming film appeared to offer some clues. On Friday, a cryptic billboard featuring the initials TS were unveiled against the Disney/Pixar franchise's iconic blue sky and white cloud backdrop.

Swifties quickly took notice, with eagle-eyed fans counting 13 clouds on the display and speculating that the number could be a nod to Swift's famously lucky number. Tablets vs. Toys: Woody & Buzz Lightyear Face the Screen-Time Epidemic in First 'Toy Story 5' Teaser, Soundtracked by INXS Taylor Swift Sends Gift to 8-Year-Old Fan From Viral Paper Airplane Song Request Video: 'You Brought the Biggest Smile to My Face' character Jessie showing off some dance moves atop the outdoor display.

She's making those moves up as she goes! Pixar captioned the Instagram post, a line that many fans interpreted as a lyrical reference to Swift's 2014 hit Shake It Off. I'm dancin' on my own (dancin' on my own)/ I make the moves up as I go (moves up as I go), Swift sings on the track, which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A NEW TAYLOR SWIFT SONG IN TOY STORY 5 IS ACTUALLY THE CURE TO HEAL MILLENNIALS, another added. The upcoming installment reunites several longtime franchise favorites, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The animated movie follows the toys as they confront modern technology and compete for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech device named Lilypad





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Cusack Walks Red Carpet for Toy Story 5, Fans Speculate on Taylor Swift ConnectionAnnette Bening's co-star from American Beauty, Cusack, 63, attended the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday, May 28, for the premiere of Toy Story 5. The actress, who has been out of the spotlight for over a decade, wore a stunning white button-up and long black skirt with a dramatic train. She styled her hair in a chic bob and wore glasses, posing with her character counterpart on the red carpet. Cusack shared a sweet moment with Lee on the carpet, laughing and embracing while posing for photos. The duo's interaction was a highlight of the event. Cusack has continued to work on multiple projects since Shameless but has opted to stay out of the spotlight. She and her husband, Burke, reside in Chicago with their adult sons, Dylan and Miles. Cusack previously opened up about moving to the Windy City with her family and opening up her lifestyle store, Judy Maxwell Home. She reflected on how emotional it was to read the script for Toy Story 5 and how its message pulled at her heartstrings. The fifth installment of the Pixar franchise follows the toys as their owner Bonnie struggles to make friends in real-life and gets gifted a smart device by her parents. Cusack stated in an April interview that the movie is about humanity, playing, and loyalty, and it makes her cry. Fans are convinced that there's a connection between the upcoming movie and another mysterious countdown. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a 48-hour countdown on Taylor Swift's website on Thursday, April 30, with an update account sharing a screenshot on social media.

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