Taylor Swift Fans Bomb Restaurant of Eagles Player's Mother After Super Bowl Jab

A Florida restaurant owned by the mother of an Eagles player became the target of a mass review bombing after the player's social media post about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Delatron Johnson, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, initially thought her Florida-based restaurant, The Kings Grill, had been broken into. To her surprise, it wasn't a robbery but a swarm of riled-up Taylor Swift fans, or as she jokingly called them, the 'Swifties.

' The restaurant, which had actually closed its doors on January 25th, became the target of a mass review bombing after CJ Gardner-Johnson posted a not-so-subtle jab at Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift on Instagram following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. \Gardner-Johnson shared a photo of Kelce staring him down during the game, captioned with a suggestion that the 35-year-old tight end should have stayed with his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. This ignited a wave of online criticism directed at The Kings Grill, with irate internet users leaving negative reviews in protest. \Delatron Johnson revealed that she and her husband were in the process of selling the restaurant anyway, so the negative reviews had no real impact on them. She even took credit for her son's trash talk, stating that she shares his penchant for witty remarks. She emphasized that CJ's behavior on and off the field hasn't changed since he was a child. To manage the overwhelming attention, Yelp was forced to temporarily disable reviews for The Kings Grill, leaving only old reviews and positive five-star comments from supporters who defended the family's livelihood





