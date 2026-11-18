The Museum of Fine Arts Boston hosts Taylor Swift's first solo museum exhibition featuring over 50 items from her 12 eras, opening April 10 through August 15.

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston has officially confirmed the launch of a groundbreaking exhibition titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection. This landmark showcase marks the first time the institution has ever dedicated an entire exhibition to a single musician in its history. The exhibit is scheduled to open on April 10 and will remain on view through August 15 for local and visiting audiences.

General public tickets are priced at $40 and will go on sale on December 13 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. This release date is strategically timed to coincide with Taylor Swift's birthday, ensuring high engagement from her global fanbase. The exclusive nature of the Boston venue ensures that this collection of rare artifacts will be available only at this location.

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The exhibition presents a chronological journey through two decades of Swift's artistic evolution. Visitors will encounter vignettes dedicated to each of the twelve eras she has defined since her debut. The narrative structure is bookended by music videos for Tim McGraw from her 2006 self-titled album and The Fate of Ophelia from last year's album The Life of a Showgirl.

A central feature of the display is the presentation of more than 50 iconic items drawn directly from Swift's personal archive. These objects include rare instruments and high-fashion costumes that have defined her reign in the music industry. The collection offers an intimate look at the tools and wardrobe that have facilitated her widespread cultural dominance.

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Items from the record-setting Eras Tour spanning 2023 and 2024 are prominently featured in the showcase. Highlights include a custom red Alberta Ferretti gown worn during the tour and a bodysuit designed by Zuhair Murad for the Midnights era. The display also includes the tinsel-fringed jacket from the Karma finale and a recreation of the Fortnight video set from The Tortured Poets Department era.

Swift's Victorian-inspired dress and typewriter from the Fortnight video are included to emphasize the visual storytelling of that specific project. The museum also displays signature instruments such as a Deering banjo from the Speak Now tour. A mandolin from the Willow video and the shell of a pink-and-gold piano from the 2019 American Music Awards round out the musical artifacts.

Kristen Hoskins, the director of public programs at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, emphasized the historic significance of the initiative. She stated that the museum is thrilled to invite visitors for an up-close look at the fashion and instruments of one of the most influential cultural figures of our time. Hoskins added that she is excited to welcome audiences across generations to this unique experience.

This physical testament to Swift's work aligns with her continued critical and commercial success. Recent announcements highlight a Grammy quip regarding Song of the Year that likely was no accident. This strategic brilliance contributes to her status as an artist with enduring impact.

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Swift has now achieved a rare trifecta of nominations for album, record, and song of the year five times. This achievement sets a new record for the most times any artist has received nominations in the big three all-genre categories in the same year. The exhibition serves as a museum-grade validation of this unprecedented statistical dominance.

The integration of tour artifacts with archival musical instruments provides a comprehensive view of her career. The Boston museum ensures exclusive access to these items for those who attend. The exhibition bridges the gap between her country roots and her current pop icon status through carefully curated displays.