Taylor Swift excludes former best friend Karlie Kloss from upcoming wedding guest list

Swift's carefully selected guest list for her marriage to Travis Kelce leaves out supermodel Karlie Kloss, citing broken trust and her ties to Scooter Braun and the Kushner family.

Taylor Swift is set to exchange vows with Travis Kelce in a high‑profile ceremony that will be watched by millions. The guest list has been carefully curated, with the singer reportedly inviting only those she believes will remain a lasting part of her life.

While many A‑list names such as Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have been confirmed, one former confidante will not be seen in the front rows. Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who once shared a close friendship with Swift, is expected to skip the event. Their bond began in 2013, flourishing through joint appearances in music videos, runway shows and private gatherings.

The two were often photographed together, from cozy evenings at home to a playful kiss captured at a 2014 concert, a moment Swift quickly dismissed as a joke. However, insiders say the friendship began to fray in 2017 and was effectively ended by 2019 when Swift chose not to attend Kloss's wedding to Joshua Kushner. According to unnamed sources, Swift grew convinced that Kloss's motives had become less about genuine friendship and more about proximity to Swift's fame.

The model's continued association with Scooter Braun, the music‑industry figure who purchased Swift's former label Big Machine for a reported $330 million, was cited as a key factor in the breakdown. Swift is said to view Braun as a personal adversary, and anyone maintaining close ties with him is perceived as disloyal.

A source close to the singer disputed that Braun alone caused the rift, adding that Kloss's political connections through the Kushner family also weighed heavily on Swift's decision to distance herself. The singer's approach to the wedding invitations reflects a broader pattern of reassessing long‑standing relationships, with other high‑profile guests such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly declining to attend for unrelated reasons.

As the countdown to the ceremony continues, the absence of Karlie Kloss will likely be noted by fans and media alike, underscoring how personal histories can shape even the most glamorous events





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