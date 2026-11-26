Taylor Swift's legal team argued against Maren Wade's trademark infringement lawsuit in California, asserting that the album is a classic expressive work protected by the First Amendment. Swift's lawyers labeled the suit meritless and accused Wade of seeking attention for her cabaret show. Separately, reports indicated that Brad Pitt blamed Angelina Jolie for the divide with their children, while Swift remained unbothered by a critical article about her.

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Style© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Face Fresh Legal News After Report He Blames Her ‘Anger’ for ‘Ugly Divide’ with ChildrenYes, that’s right. Swift has responded to showgirl Maren Wade’s latest attempt to keep their legal battle in the state of California, claiming she has no legal connection to the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mareen, meanwhile, argued that since she often performs there, she can be sued there, according toalso reported that Wade sued Swift earlier this year for trademark infringement, claiming Swift stole her brand with her latest album. Wade had both a book and a show called“This is the rare and special circumstance of an album — a classic expressive work,” J. Douglas Baldridge argued on Swift’s behalf.