Taylor Swift dazzles at Toy Story 5 premiere amid spray tan controversy and wedding venue news

The pop star surprised fans at the Los Angeles debut of Toy Story 5, unveiled a new song and faced online scrutiny over an uneven spray tan, while rumors about her upcoming wedding at Madison Square Garden add to the buzz.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5 on Tuesday and quickly became the center of attention not only for her musical contribution but also for an unexpected beauty mishap.

The Grammy winning singer arrived at the Dolby Theatre dressed in a denim off the shoulder Erdem gown adorned with rhinestones and floral embroidery, complementing the outfit with a diamond horseshoe pendant necklace that referenced the film's cowgirl character Jessie. Her signature ruby red lip colour added a bold finishing touch.

However, observers on social media noted that the spray tan applied for the event was uneven. While her legs displayed a deep bronzed shade, the sides of her feet and ankles remained noticeably pale, creating the impression of high heel ankle socks.

In addition, the tan on her chest shoulders and face appeared several shades lighter than the rest of her lower body, prompting a wave of commentary on Reddit and other platforms. Fans asked what had gone wrong with the application and joked about the stark contrast between the tanned limbs and the un‑tanned upper sections. Despite the visual inconsistency, Swift continued to shine throughout the evening.

The Pixar sequel features a brand new original song by the star, titled I Knew It I Knew You, which has already broken streaming records and is described by Disney as a return to Swift's country roots. The track was co‑written with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and draws inspiration from Jessie's storyline in the series.

At the event Swift posed with voice talent Joan Cusack, the actress behind Jessie, as well as Tom Hanks who voices Woody, comedian Conan O'Brien, Disney president Dana Walden, chairman Alan Bergman and CEO Josh D'Amaro. After the film screening she took the stage for a brief address before performing an exclusive set. Swift changed into a bright yellow gown for the performance, praised Cusack's work on the character, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to write for the film.

She also joined legendary composer Randy Newman for a duet of You Got A Friend In Me and delivered a piano rendition of her new single. The evening was further highlighted by speculation about Swift's upcoming nuptials with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Reports indicate the couple has reserved New York City's Madison Square Garden for a multi day celebration around the Fourth of July, paying the full market rate of approximately one million dollars per night.

The venue, owned by a publicly traded entertainment corporation, is said to offer privacy with its windowless design and underground parking, making it an attractive choice for the high profile wedding. Swift's appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere therefore combined musical promotion, a notable fashion moment, a viral beauty discussion and a glimpse into her future wedding plans, cementing her status as both pop culture icon and headline maker





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Spray Tan Incident New Song I Knew It I Knew You Madison Square Garden Wedding

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