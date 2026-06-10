Taylor Swift turned heads at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles, wearing an eye-catching Erdem dress that subtly referenced the film's character Jessie. The event coincided with new revelations about the superstar's upcoming summer wedding to Travis Kelce, which will reportedly cost millions and take place at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend, featuring a potentially patriotic theme.

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The singer, 36, stole the spotlight as she made an unexpected arrival at the Dolby Theatre in a leggy off-the-shoulder embellished dress by Erdem.

The striking denim ensemble featured a corseted bodice with a raw hem and eclectic patches. She completed the look with open-toe gold heels and wore her signature red lipstick. Swift styled her hair in a sophisticated half-up look, leaving her thick bangs to frame her face. She also wore a necklace with a diamond horseshoe pendant, which appeared to be a nod to the film's cowgirl Jessie.

The Pixar sequel features a brand-new original track from the superstar, titled I Knew It, I Knew You. The song, which Disney describes as 'a return to Taylor Swift's country roots', draws inspiration from Jessie's storyline in the franchise and was crafted with the help of Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. It comes amid news that Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish summer wedding is gearing up to be a very pricey affair.

Taylor Swift, 36, made a stylish appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday The Love Story hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, have reportedly rented New York City's Madison Square Garden to host their wedding over the Fourth of July weekend. The power couple are said to have paid well into the millions for the venue, which they have booked for at least three days - one day for set up, the day of the wedding, and the day after - according to TMZ.

Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Inside Travis Kelce's plan to become 'the Shaq of the NFL' after wedding Taylor Swift Swift and Kelce did not get any discounts on the arena, which is reported to cost about $1 million per night. The singer has performed a total of eight sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden throughout her career.

However, sources said the pair had to pay full price, as the venue is owned by a publicly traded company, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., which must prioritize shareholders. The Daily Mail has reached out to Madison Square Garden as well as representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment. Sources reported that the venue has several dark days scheduled ahead of the July 3 wedding event, which the singer is reportedly utilizing to set up something special for the occasion.

The World's Most Famous Arena also offers a great amount of privacy for the superstar and her A-list guests, as there are no windows at the venue and there is underground parking. While specific details about the ceremony remain tightly under wraps, the multi-day setup suggests that it will be an extravagant production.

The singer stole the spotlight as she made an unexpected arrival in a leggy off-the-shoulder embellished dress by Erdem The Pixar sequel features a brand-new original track from the superstar, titled I Knew It, I Knew You It comes amid news that her and Travis Kelce's, 36, lavish summer wedding is gearing up to be a very pricey affair; The pair pictured May 16 in New York City The duo have reportedly rented New York City's Madison Square Garden to host their wedding and paid well into the millions for the venue, which they have booked for at least three days, according to TMZ Swift and Kelce did not get any discounts on the arena, which is reported to cost about $1 million per night.

The singer has performed a total of eight sold-out shows at the venue throughout her career; Seen performing at MSG in 2009 Earlier this week a source told the Daily Mail that Swift's legendary 'Taymerica' party could be making a comeback this year - this time as her own wedding. The pair have decided to 'embrace the spectacle' by hosting their wedding at the iconic venue, which can hold up to 22,000 people and is best known for hosting major concerts and sporting events.

The ceremony is believed to be taking place on July 3 - just ahead of Independence Day celebrations, raising the prospect that invited guests could find themselves attending a modern-day version of 'Taymerica' - Swift's famous Fourth of July parties that once dominated social media. The NFL star's own words in his new book also appeared to suggest the nuptials could have a patriotic theme honoring the US military and men and women 'who protect this country.

' In No Dumb Questions: And All of Our Dumbest Answers, the new book Kelce wrote with his brother Jason, the pair discussed their love for America and what makes Independence Day so special. 'There is something around being around servicemen around Fourth of July that just makes it like that much more meaningful,' Jason wrote. 'It really hits you more, I feel like.

It's hard to come up with a great memory of Fourth of July because it's really just being around the people. It always comes down to family, friends. It's the one day that we all get to celebrate that we're in this country together. 'Thanksgiving is more family oriente





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