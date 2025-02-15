Taylor Swift Couldn't Make Lorne Michaels Kill Her 'SNL' Cult Sketch

Taylor Swift tried to get Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels to cancel a sketch about her and her famous friends, but he wouldn't budge. The sketch aired in 2015 and portrayed Swift's crew as a post-apocalyptic cult. Despite Swift's direct request, Michaels refused to give in. This hilarious story highlights the legendary Lorne Michaels' unwavering commitment to his comedic vision, even when faced with the might of pop music superstars.

Taylor Swift couldn't convince Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels to scrap a sketch about her, even when she called him directly. The sketch, which aired in 2015 after the release of Swift's hit song 'Bad Blood' and its star-studded music video, portrayed Swift and her famous friends as a post-apocalyptic cult. According to a new profile on Michaels published in Vulture, the SNL creator reached out to Swift about a possible cameo appearance.

However, Swift reportedly declined and requested the sketch be scrapped entirely. Michaels, known for his tough-as-nails persona, allegedly told Swift, 'Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists,' before catching a piece of popcorn in his mouth. The sketch aired as planned, and the following Monday, Michaels found flowers at his office with a note from Swift that read, 'I hope there's no bad blood.' Swift and SNL have a long history. She first appeared as a musical guest in 2009 and later that year hosted the show, famously calling out her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, alleged boyfriend Taylor Lautner, and Kanye West during her 'Monologue Song.' Swift most recently appeared on October 14, 2023, to introduce musical guest Ice Spice. In 2024, she reacted positively to Ryan Gosling's playful take on her hit song 'All Too Well' during his monologue as host. Gosling's Ken-inspired rendition of the breakup ballad was met with Swift's approval, who shared a clip of Gosling's performance on her Instagram Story, writing, 'All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.'





