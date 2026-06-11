Taylor Swift Cheers on New York Knicks During Dramatic NBA Finals Comeback

Pop icon Taylor Swift joined a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden to witness the New York Knicks' incredible 29-point comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The electric atmosphere at Madison Square Garden reached a fever pitch on June 10, 2026, as global superstar Taylor Swift made a high-profile appearance to support the New York Knicks during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Positioned prominently in the legendary 'Celebrity Row', Swift was not alone in her enthusiasm, accompanied by close friends Alana and Este Haim, as well as other high-profile guests like Ben Stiller and Mariska Hargitay. The pop sensation turned heads not only with her presence but with her carefully curated game-day fashion.

Swift opted for a spirited look, sporting a bright royal blue 'STEVIE KNICKS' T-shirt with bold orange lettering, which she paired with classic black jeans reminiscent of her attire during the 2024 Super Bowl. Her companions, the Haim sisters, leaned into the basketball theme with their own pun-filled shirts reading 'KNICKOLE KIDMAN' and 'KNICKELBACK', adding a touch of humor to the high-stakes evening.

Her signature bangs were swept across her forehead, and the rest of her hair was tied back in a relaxed ponytail, completing a look that balanced casual comfort with star power. The game itself proved to be an emotional rollercoaster, mirroring the dramatic arcs often found in Swift's own songwriting. At one point, the New York Knicks faced a daunting 29-point deficit, leaving much of the crowd in a state of despair and uncertainty.

However, Swift remained a beacon of positivity throughout the struggle. During halftime, she was captured on video urging fellow fans to increase the energy in the building, determined to rally the home team back into the fight. As the Knicks began an improbable climb back into the game, Swift's excitement became palpable. In a moment of pure joy, she, the Haim sisters, and Mariska Hargitay were seen joining hands and dancing in a spirited circle, celebrating every hard-fought point.

The bond between Swift and Hargitay was particularly evident, as the two were seen jumping and embracing throughout the fourth quarter. This friendship is well-documented among fans, especially given that Swift named her beloved cat Olivia Benson after Hargitay's iconic character from 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit'. The tension peaked in the final seconds of the game when Jalen Brunson delivered a stunning long-range 3-point attempt with only 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock.

The shot sailed true, securing a 107-106 victory for the Knicks and leaving the arena in a state of absolute euphoria. This win was more than just a single game; it pushed the Knicks to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, bringing them to the threshold of their first championship since 1973. For a franchise that had not even reached the NBA Finals since 1999, the victory felt like a historical redemption.

Following the final buzzer, Swift and her entourage descended onto the court to mingle with the players and share in the triumph. The celebration continued long after the game ended, as Swift, Alana, and Este were spotted leaving the arena to head to the exclusive members-only club Zero Bond, where New York's elite gathered to toast the city's basketball resurgence deep into the night, cementing the evening as a landmark event in both sports and celebrity culture





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