Taylor Swift Cheers on Knicks' Historic Comeback in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks staged an incredible comeback to move one win away from their first championship since 1973. She was accompanied by her fiance Travis Kelce and two close friends, sisters Alana and Este Haim.

Taylor Swift had the best seat in the house for one of the greatest comebacks in basketball history on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks pulled off the unthinkable at Madison Square Garden .

She headed to her rumored wedding venue to cheer on the Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, although fiance Travis Kelce was unable to join her while on a mandatory three-day minicamp with the Chiefs over in Kansas City. Instead, Swift enjoyed a girls' night at the Garden with her beau out of town after inviting two of her closest friends - sisters Alana and Este Haim - to sit courtside with her in the Big Apple.

The trio were all wearing hilarious blue-and-orange T-shirts dedicated to the home team, with Swift's reading 'Stevie Knicks' on the front in a clever twist on the Fleetwood Mac singer. Alana and Este, meanwhile, wore special 'Knickole Kidman' and 'Knickelback' tops.

And in the end, all three of them were seen going berserk as the Knicks somehow overturned a 29-point deficit to move to within one win of their first championship since 1973 - marking the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. When she appeared on the jumbotron at MSG early in the game, Swift received a largely warm welcome from the home crowd in stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who was emphatically jeered at Game 3 on Monday night.

Taylor Swift had the best seat in the house for one of the greatest NBA comebacks of all time. The pop megastar is a huge Knicks fan after living in New York for a number of years. An insider also exclusively told Daily Mail last week that she is set to marry Kelce at MSG on July 3 after the couple decided to 'embrace the spectacle' of a giant wedding.

The source revealed that Taylor and Travis were considering Casa Cipriani in Manhattan's Financial District as a potential venue prior to settling on the home of the Knicks, which can accommodate up to 22,000 people. It's unclear just how many people will be invited to witness them tie the knot, yet fans are expected to be invited to celebrate.

In the last round of the NBA playoffs, Swift joined her soon-to-be husband courtside as he cheered on his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, against the Knicks. The music icon drew criticism from New Yorkers that night for appearing to root against her favorite team, but this time around she fully got behind the Knicks as they looked to move one step closer to NBA glory.

They stormed 2-0 ahead in the series after two opening road wins in San Antonio, before the Spurs hit back in New York City on Monday night to reduce the deficit to 2-1





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Knicks NBA Finals Comeback Madison Square Garden Fiance Travis Kelce Alana And Este Haim Blue-And-Orange T-Shirts Knickole Kidman Knickelback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will Taylor Swift's Outfit at the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Be a Slam Dunk?She's the morale boost her team needs right now.

Read more »

Taylor Swift expected at NBA Finals Game 4 as Spurs face Knicks at MSGTaylor Swift is reportedly set to attend NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks try to even the series vs the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs, adding major celebrity buzz to the matchup.

Read more »

Taylor Swift proves her Knicks loyalty with Game 4 Finals appearance without Travis KelceA New York resident since 2014, Swift has attended multiple games over the years, often sporting the blue and orange.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Haim Sisters Sport 'Stevie Knicks' Shirts at Knicks Final GameTaylor Swift attended the NBA Finals to support the New York Knicks.

Read more »