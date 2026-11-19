Taylor Swift performed her newest country hit “I Knew It, I Knew You” and one of her oldest “Our Song' at the CMA Awards 2026 in Nashville Nov. 18, marking her first time at the ceremony since 2016.

And now, they have gotten to know her again as the singer took the stage to perform at the Country Music Association Awards Nov. 18 in her first CMAs performance since 2013.

And she went full yee-haw for her country music return, even turning the performance into a mash-up with her 2007 track “Our Song” from her debut album. , who she previously collaborated on for her 2021 song "That's When .

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

" “I Knew It, I Knew You" was nominated in the Single of the Year category at this year's ceremony, but ultimately lost out tosingle received its nomination. “Looks like I haven’t yee’d my last haw,” she joked in an Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you CMA. See you there.

”with the Entertainer of the Year honor in 2016—has been living by the message sent in her latest country single, admitting she’s found herself returning to her original genre..

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“The further along this path I get and I want to honor them more and more, and I feel more tied and more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville. ” And while Swift’s time as a country artist was a slamming screen door for many years following the release ofabout writing her new country single.

“Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. ” For the Grammy winner, it was not only an homage to one of her favorite movie franchises and a return to form, but also a nostalgic joyride.

“We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh,” Swift added, “and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. ”Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town