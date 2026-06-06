Taylor Swift breaks record for most streamed Country song on Spotify

Taylor Swift's new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' broke the streaming record for most-streamed country song by a female artist in a day on Spotify.

to announce that the 36-year-old superstar's new song"became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.

"'s"Toy Story 5," set to release in theaters on June 19. Along with the release of the new song, the"You Belong With Me" singer took to Instagram to share a"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Swift wrote in her caption.

"Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a 'Toy Story' kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.

" Swift thanked"Toy Story 5" director Andrew Stanton for"imagining me for this, all those years ago, when you wrote this newest film. " She also thanked composer Randy Newman"for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years.

" She also revealed that"I Knew It, I Knew You" was co-written with Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who helped write"this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. ", where the"Blank Space" singer also opened up more about her love of the"Toy Story" franchise and shared that she"dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first 'Toy Story' movie.

" "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages," she continued. "I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? "





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