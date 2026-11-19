Taylor Swift started the 2026 CMA Awards in gold Jimmy Choo sandals, but the red carpet wasn't her only moment with the luxury shoe brand.

But first, the singer made her entrance on the red carpet in elegant metallic gold heels. Swift opted for a bright yellow strapless gown with a high-low balloon skirt from Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2027 collection.

A Nostalgic Taylor Swift Is Back in Her Cowboy Boot Era, With a 2026 Version of the Iconic 'Debut' Pair She accessorized with custom Lorraine Schwartz earrings and her Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry diamond engagement ring. Her heels of choice were theThis Italian-crafted pair features a slim heel and a modern square, open-toe design that stands on a slim heel measuring 4.3 inches.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

The dainty heels, which curve up the foot, stay secured with an ankle strap with buckle fastening. Swift later appeared onstage to present Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. She changed her entire look, slipping into aDisco Dragon sequined tulle minidress in a stunning shade of navy blue. The dress featured a turtleneck and fringed long sleeves.

Advertisement

She paired the dramatic and bold statement dress with minimal footwear, opting for the Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. The Jimmy Choo Minny style is a minimalist, open-toe stiletto sandal with a slender toe strap, an adjustable ankle strap and a sleek stiletto heel. The “Bad Blood” singer opted for the heels in a matching navy blue satin design.

The white cowboy boots featured colorful patterned and floral-style details and were embellished with crystal-encrusted chains that decorated the boots’ shaft and matched the crystal details in the front of her dress. Swift’s appearance at the 60th Annual CMA Awards marked her first performance at the ceremony in 13 years and reconnected her global pop career with her country music roots. Her style has evolved in that time.