Taylor Swift attends Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift has the best seat in the house for Game 4 of the NBA Finals after arriving at her rumored Madison Square Garden wedding venue to cheer on the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs. She is taking in the action from courtside without fiance Travis Kelce, who was unable to join her in the Big Apple while on a mandatory three-day minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift has the best seat in the house for Game 4 of the NBA Finals after arriving at her rumored Madison Square Garden wedding venue to cheer on the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs .

The pop megastar is taking in the action from courtside without fiance Travis Kelce, who was unable to join her in the Big Apple while on a mandatory three-day minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs in preparation for the 2026 NFL season. Instead, Swift is having a girls' night at the Garden with her beau out of town as the Knicks look to avoid a second straight playoff defeat and move to within one win of the NBA Championship.

She brought two of her closest friends to Wednesday night's Game 4, with sisters Alana and Este Haim - two thirds of the pop-rock band HAIM - taking up courtside seats next to her. The trio were all wearing hilarious blue-and-orange T-shirts dedicated to the home team, with Swift's reading 'Stevie Knicks' on the front in a clever twist on the Fleetwood Mac singer. Alana and Este, meanwhile, wore special 'Knickole Kidman' and 'Knickelback' tops.

And when she appeared on the jumbotron at MSG for the first time, Swift received a largely warm welcome from the home crowd in stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who was emphatically jeered at Game 3 on Monday night. Taylor Swift headed to Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Swift, who was joined by besties Alana and Este Haim, is courtside for the Knicks-Spurs game.

There was no sign of fiance Travis Kelce, who is in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. While there were some boos for the songstress, the majority of fans in attendance showered her with cheers prior to tip-off. Swift, who appeared on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Toy Story 5 premiere just days ago, is a huge Knicks fan after living in New York for a number of years.

An insider also exclusively told Daily Mail last week that she is set to marry Kelce at MSG on July 3 after the couple decided to 'embrace the spectacle' of a giant wedding. The source also revealed that Taylor and Travis were considering Casa Cipriani in Manhattan's Financial District as a potential venue prior to settling on the home of the Knicks, which can accommodate up to 22,000 people.

It's unclear just how many people will be invited to witness them tie the knot, yet fans are expected to be invited to celebrate. In the last round of the NBA playoffs, Swift joined her soon-to-be husband courtside as he cheered on his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, against the Knicks.

The music icon drew criticism from New Yorkers that night for appearing to root against her favorite team, but she will undoubtedly be getting behind the Knicks in Wednesday's crucial clash with the Spurs. Knicks super fan Taylor Swift is in the building. She received a largely warm welcome when she was shown on the jumbotron at MSG. The pop megastar and her besties appeared to having a great time courtside in the Big Apple.

They were sat alongside the likes of Knicks fans Ben Stiller and Spike Lee on celebrity row. Swift and her girl group were all wearing hilarious T-shirts dedicated to the Knicks in New York. She also sized up her rumored wedding venue amid claims it is happening at MSG on July 3.

They stormed 2-0 ahead in the series after two opening road wins in San Antonio, before the Spurs hit back in New York City on Monday night to reduce the deficit to 2-1. A ticket to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday is the hottest in town. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest were being sold for around $4,000 as the Knicks eye their first championship since 1973.

Swift joins a number of A-list stars on celebrity row at MSG, including die-hard Knicks fans Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee. Chalamet was sat courtside with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, whose bestie Hailey Bieber had to settle for a suite higher up in the arena. Swift will not have to brace herself for a potentially awkward encounter with Donald Trump, nevertheless, after the president opted to skip Game 4 following his controversial appearance on Monday night.

Trump was emphatically booed when he was shown on the jumbotron during the national anthem, after his presence meant the secret service had shut down streets around the arena to accommodate the security procedures needed to keep him safe. Fans were told to arrive hours before the game and were forced to line up around the streets in blazing sunshine to go through airport-style security under the watch of the secret service





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NBA Finals Madison Square Garden New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Knickies Knickole Kidman Knickelback Celebrity Row Ben Stiller Spike Lee Timothee Chalamet Kylie Jenner Hailey Bieber Donald Trump NBA Championship 2026 NFL Season Knickies Knickole Kidman Knickelback Madison Square Garden New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Knickies Knickole Kidman Knickelback Celebrity Row Ben Stiller Spike Lee Timothee Chalamet Kylie Jenner Hailey Bieber Donald Trump NBA Championship 2026 NFL Season

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