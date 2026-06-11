Taylor Swift attends Game 4 of NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, wedding rumors persist

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, where she wore a Knicks-themed T-shirt and was seated courtside. Reports of Swift and Travis Kelce's impending nuptials have reached a crescendo, with TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six insisting the wedding will take place at the Garden in early July.

Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden , where she wore a Knicks-themed T-shirt and was seated courtside.

Reports of Swift and Travis Kelce's impending nuptials have reached a crescendo, with TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six insisting the wedding will take place at the Garden in early July. Swift and the Haim sisters were among several celebrities in attendance, including Ben Stiller and Spike Lee. The Madison Square Garden wedding reports remain unconfirmed, and Swift's spokesperson has not responded to The Associated Press' requests for comment





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