Taylor Swift Attacks NFL Referees After Chiefs Lose to Broncos

Taylor Swift publicly criticized NFL officiating after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2026, due to a controversial penalty.

Taylor Swift delivered a sharp critique of NFL officiating on social media following the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The pop superstar, who has attended every Chiefs home game this season, shared her frustration regarding a critical late-game call that directly influenced the final outcome of the AFC West matchup.

The Critical False Start Penalty

The game appeared to be in the hands of the home team until the final seconds of regulation. With the score tied and only four seconds remaining, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice over the middle for what seemed to be a game-winning touchdown. However, the play was nullified by a false start penalty called on Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore. This specific officiating decision prevented the Chiefs from securing a victory and shifted momentum decisively to the visiting team.

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Swift Condemns Weakest Call Ever Seen

Immediately after the game, Taylor Swift took to her social media platforms to express her disbelief and anger at the decision. She posted a black screen with white text stating, "You can't tell me you call that on the game winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it's us," accompanied by a smiling face emoji. Swift explicitly labeled the referee's decision as the weakest call she has ever seen and challenged anyone to argue otherwise, highlighting the emotional impact of the loss on her and her family who were watching from the suite.

Travis Kelce Defends Team Execution

While Taylor Swift focused on the officiating, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed the team's responsibility on the field. Speaking alongside his brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis attempted to keep the focus on player performance rather than external factors. He acknowledged the frustration but emphasized that the Chiefs still had one play left to execute. Travis stated he would take his teammates and Patrick Mahomes on the six-yard line with the game on the line, any day of the week, urging the team to improve their execution in high-pressure moments.

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Broncos Seal Victory on Final Play

Following the overturned touchdown, the Denver Broncos seized the opportunity to end the game. On the final play of regulation, Broncos defensive tackle Malik Barrett sacked Patrick Mahomes for a six-yard loss. This sack effectively ended the Chiefs' hopes of a comeback victory and secured a crucial win for Denver, allowing them to take first place in the AFC West. The dramatic conclusion stunned the home crowd and resulted in a narrow 22-19 defeat for Kansas City, adding another layer of heartbreak to the evening.

Swift Attends Jets Game Following Loss

Despite the painful loss to Denver, Taylor Swift maintained her commitment to supporting the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the season. She was later seen at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the team's game against the New York Jets, attending with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and model Karlie Kloss. Her continued presence at every home game underscores her dedication to the franchise, even as she openly voices dissent when she believes critical calls negatively impact the team's performance and playoff positioning.