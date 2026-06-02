Taylor Swift Announces Original Toy Story 5 Song, Fueling EGOT Speculation

Taylor Swift has recorded a new country-pop song for Pixar's Toy Story 5, set for release on June 5. The announcement has sparked widespread fan excitement and speculation about her pursuit of an EGOT.

Taylor Swift , the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, has announced a return to her country music roots by recording an original song for the upcoming animated film Toy Story 5 .

The announcement, made via Instagram on Monday, revealed that the track, titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' will be released on June 5th. The news ignited immediate enthusiasm among her massive fanbase, known as Swifties, who flooded social media platforms like Twitter with excitement and speculation. A dominant theme in the fan discourse centered on the possibility of Swift pursuing an EGOT-winning all four major American entertainment awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

While she already holds 14 Grammys and one Emmy, an Oscar for a film song would significantly advance this goal. This strategic career move aligns with a long-held dream of Swift's, who has professed her lifelong adoration for the Toy Story franchise since watching the first film as a child. After an early screening of Toy Story 5, she was inspired to write the song immediately.

The promotional build-up included a mysterious countdown on her official website and billboards in New York and Los Angeles, culminating in the announcement. The release will feature three distinct versions of the song: the film mix, an acoustic rendition, and a piano version, all co-written and produced with her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff. The film itself is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 19, and the single is available for pre-order exclusively through Swift's online store.

The announcement post received likes from notable figures including Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, Olivia Culpo, and Vanessa Bryant. Fans expressed profound gratitude and anticipation, with many already emotionally affected by the news. This development marks another high-profile collaboration for Swift, blending her musical prowess with a beloved cinematic universe, while fueling broader conversations about artistic legacy and award season potential





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 I Knew It I Knew You EGOT Pixar Disney New Song Animated Film Jack Antonoff

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