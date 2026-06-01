Taylor Swift Announces Original Song for Toy Story 5

Taylor Swift has revealed that she will be releasing an original song for the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Toy Story 5. The song, titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You', is set to be released on June 5th and can be pre-ordered exclusively on Swift's website.

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing an original song titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Toy Story 5 .

The song is set to be released on June 5th and can be pre-ordered exclusively on Swift's website. The news comes after fans noticed a 48-hour countdown on Swift's website, which matched the wallpaper in Andy's bedroom from the Toy Story films. Swifties have been speculating about the release of Swift's next album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), and have noticed several clues that suggest it will be released soon.

These clues include a potential hint in the album cover, billboards with the same font and background featuring 13 clouds, and a TikTok search result that features clouds floating across the screen. The fifth installment of the Toy Story films is set to follow the toys as owner Bonnie struggles with making friends in the real world, receiving a smart device from her parents.

Swift has been making her way through the rerecordings and rereleases of her first six albums since her masters were sold, and has been involved in the Toy Story films in a 'voice cameo' while portraying a toy who looks like a slice of pizza wearing sunglasses. The film is set to drop in theaters on Friday, June 19, the same date that Swift's debut single 'Tim McGraw' was released 20 years prior.

Fans are convinced that Swift will be celebrating the end of her run of six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with a very special announcement





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Original Song Disney And Pixar 1989 (Taylor's Version)

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