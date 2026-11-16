Taylor Swift Announces 2027 Grammy Nominations With Zero-for-Eight Joke

Taylor Swift revealed the last two Grammy Award categories, highlighting key nominations and notable snubs including Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Zach Bryan.

Taylor Swift took the stage during the 2027 Grammy nomination ceremony to reveal the final two categories, bringing her signature humor and star power to the prestigious event. The thirty-six-year-old pop icon appeared on screen wearing a simple black long sleeve shirt and delicate necklaces, greeting viewers with a warm message before diving into the nominations. She expressed her deep honor at being asked by the Recording Academy to help unveil the last categories, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of the music industry.

Swift began her segment by congratulating all nominees, praising the collective effort of musicians, producers, and engineers who create the music fans love. She then turned her attention to the two major categories of Album of the Year and Song of the Year, where she holds a unique and somewhat ironic record. Swift noted that while she has had significant luck in one of these categories, she remains zero for eight in the other, a statistic she joked about with self-deprecating charm.

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Her record in Album of the Year stands at seven previous nominations, and she secured her eighth just seconds after her onscreen appearance began. This streak highlights her consistent critical acclaim, yet she has yet to win the award for her own discography. Swift pointed out that she might finally break the drought with her ninth submission, a nod that carries weight given her history with the awards. Her track I Knew It, I Knew You, written for the movie Toy Story 5, has indeed been nominated eight times but has yet to bring home the Grammy.

The 2027 nominations featured a diverse field with some surprising inclusions and notable exclusions that sparked immediate discussion among fans. Swift earned nominations in Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, along with a Best Pop Duo Performance nod alongside Sabrina Carpenter. However, her album The Life of a Showgirl was not among the Best Pop Vocal Album contenders, and I Knew It, I Knew You was snubbed for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

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Several major artists faced surprising exclusions from this year's list of nominees, causing shockwaves in the industry. Noah Kahan scored a nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album but was left out of major categories like Album of the Year and Song of the Year despite his hit success. Stella Lefty, who rose to massive acclaim this year for hits like Boston, also failed to receive any recognition from The Recording Academy, marking a significant oversight in the category.

Beyonce achieved a historic milestone this year by securing her one hundredth nomination, cementing her status as the most decorated Grammy-winning artist in history. The thirty-five-time winner received a nod for Best R&B Solo Performance for Morning Dew Donk, a surprise inclusion given the track's delayed release in celebration of a specific anniversary. This achievement adds to her legendary career, which spans decades of musical innovation and cultural impact.

Other artists made notable returns to the nominations list, signaling a shift in genre recognition. Dua Lipa received her first Grammy nominations in sixteen years, racking up nods for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Madonna also made a surprise comeback, receiving her first Grammy nominations in 16 years with four nods, including Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Bring Your Love alongside Carpenter.

The ceremony continues to be a pivotal moment for artists, with peers and fellow musicians celebrating the recognition of their creative efforts. The full impact of these nominations on the final awards will be determined in the coming weeks, as the industry prepares for the main event. Swift's appearance served as both a celebration of current talent and a reminder of the long history embedded in the Grammy Awards.