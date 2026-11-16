Taylor Swift reveals the 2027 Grammy nominations, noting her eight-time loss in Song of the Year. Raye leads with 11 nods, tying Beyonce's record, while Swift secures five total nominations.

Taylor Swift appeared on television on Monday to officially reveal the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, using the platform to humorously address her long-standing history of defeat in the prestigious Song of the Year category. The pop superstar, who recently secured five nominations including Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl, made the surprise announcement to conclude the naming process for the music industry's most significant honors.

Taylor Swift Addresses Eight Losses in Song of the Year

Swift directly acknowledged her unique record in the awards circuit by stating that while she has found success in other areas, her track record in the specific category of Song of the Year remains perfect for the opposition. She told the audience that she had a lot of luck in one of the final two categories she was announcing, but noted she is zero for eight in the other. Her previous nominations in this specific category include You Belong With Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Lover, Cardigan, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Anti-Hero, and Fortnight. Despite the losses, Swift has won the Grammy for Album of the Year four times for the albums Fearless, 1989, Folklore, and Midnights.

Also read Taylor Swift Announces Final Grammy Nominees Amid 2027 Awards Season

Raye Ties Beyonce Record With Eleven Nominations

British singer-songwriter Raye emerged as the leading nominee for the 2027 Grammys, earning a total of 11 nominations which ties the record for the most nominations earned in a single year previously held by Beyonce. The 29-year-old artist received recognition in major categories, including Album of the Year for her project This Music May Contain Hope, as well as nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit track Where Is My Husband. Her extensive list of nods highlights a dominant year for the artist and sets a high bar for competition in the upcoming ceremony.

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Competitors in Album and Song of the Year Categories

The Album of the Year category features a diverse lineup of international and domestic talent, including Rosalía for Lux, Phoebe Bridgers for Lost Weekend, Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving, Ella Langley for Dandelion, Bruno Mars for The Romantic, Olivia Rodrigo for You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and Swift for The Life of a Showgirl. In the Song of the Year race, Swift and Langley will face off against artists such as Olivia Dean for Man I Need, Bruno Mars for I Just Might, Raye for Where Is My Husband, Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure, Rosalía and Björk with Yves Tumor for Berghain, and Tame Impala with Jennie for Dracula. Spanish hitmaker Rosalía earned the second most nominations with nine, including Album of the Year for her avant-garde album Lux released last year.

Dolly Parton and Ella Langley Secure Multiple Nods

Country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations following her passing at the age of 80 in August. She was recognized twice in the Best Country Duo/Performance category for her collaboration with Zac Brown Band on the track butterfly and for her work with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire on Light of a Clear Blue Morning. Additionally, she received a nod in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Record-breaking hitmaker Ella Langley also continued her success with nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Record of the Year for the number one smash Choosin' Texas, along with an Album of the Year nod for Dandelion.